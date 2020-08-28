Journalism Turning Perilous In Uttar Pradesh
Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters
Fake News🇮🇳
Hype about facebook spending and all.. now if public becomes involved more in online than real life, obviously parties will spend on online.. the fact that some people are criticizing bjp is not becoz the amount they spend but becoz the way they spread hate with a boastful nature. Every party uses divide-rule policies in democracy, but they dont get exposed unlike Bjp.. also there is a difference how anyone reacts to their mistakes.. some people ignore them, some says sorry, some become speechless and cries in the corner for the mistake.. thats how a personality is recognized.... (ignoring bhakts is my hobby)
Saare milke pagal bana rahe h ***** ke bache😄
yaha jaa rhe h paise.
Public sector company's of India in 2022 will become private companies of modi ji Friends
Poor .......gaving our money to feed the rich people and this is what we are good at it,shame to all party
Congress also spent on pages like "brut India"
BJP’s gdp is gonna be better than India in these coming days 👍🏻
BJP 'is' and 'will be'.
Aneesh Mehta
Arpita B.5 days
