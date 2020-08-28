back

Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters

BJP was the highest political spender on Facebook. But can you guess parties 2 and 3?

08/28/2020 1:27 PM
  • 15.0k
  • 12

And even more

  1. 4:09

    Journalism Turning Perilous In Uttar Pradesh

  2. 2:11

    Modi’s Bonding Session With Peacocks

  3. 5:17

    The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life

  4. 10:39

    The Tharoor Guide To Indian English

  5. 3:01

    Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters

  6. 4:04

    Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

10 comments

  • Arpita B.
    5 days

    Fake News🇮🇳

  • Sk R.
    5 days

    Hype about facebook spending and all.. now if public becomes involved more in online than real life, obviously parties will spend on online.. the fact that some people are criticizing bjp is not becoz the amount they spend but becoz the way they spread hate with a boastful nature. Every party uses divide-rule policies in democracy, but they dont get exposed unlike Bjp.. also there is a difference how anyone reacts to their mistakes.. some people ignore them, some says sorry, some become speechless and cries in the corner for the mistake.. thats how a personality is recognized.... (ignoring bhakts is my hobby)

  • Arshad J.
    5 days

    Saare milke pagal bana rahe h ***** ke bache😄

  • Ilu A.
    5 days

    yaha jaa rhe h paise.

  • Byju V.
    5 days

    Public sector company's of India in 2022 will become private companies of modi ji Friends

  • Mang T.
    5 days

    Poor .......gaving our money to feed the rich people and this is what we are good at it,shame to all party

  • Jitesh P.
    5 days

    Congress also spent on pages like "brut India"

  • Sameer K.
    5 days

    BJP’s gdp is gonna be better than India in these coming days 👍🏻

  • उत्कर्ष स.
    5 days

    BJP 'is' and 'will be'.

  • Dipen K.
    5 days

    Aneesh Mehta

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.