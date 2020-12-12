back

Indian Politicians On Pawar’s Politics

Five years ago, Indian political leaders across political divides came together to mark Sharad Pawar’s birthday and his contribution to India’s cricket, politics, and agriculture. Today, the NCP veteran turns 80.

12/12/2020 8:27 AM
  • 391.5K
  • 168

And even more

  1. 4:06

    Didi’s Christmas Barb On BJP

  2. 2:35

    Suvendu Adhikari Jumps Ship From TMC To BJP

  3. 3:30

    Kangana Is At It Again

  4. 4:28

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  5. 10:25

    Kafeel Khan's Long Road To Freedom

  6. 4:28

    When Kejriwal Tore The Farm Laws

110 comments

  • Priyesh S.
    40 minutes

    Mc bc hai ye bobada sala

  • Priyesh S.
    41 minutes

    Mar gya kya ye ganna chor ?

  • संदीप प.
    7 hours

    ये मोदी तू फक्त उद्योगपतींचा नेता आहे पण आमचा साहेब देशाचा नेता आहे.... हाच फरक आहे

  • Gaurav K.
    7 hours

    माननीय शरद पवार साहेबांसारखा नेता महाराष्ट्रात काय अख्ख्या भारतात होणे नाही.अशी माणसे विरळीच! साहेबांच्या कर्तृत्वाला माझा सलाम!🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • संदीप प.
    7 hours

    ह्या मोदी पोपटाला बारदान टाकून पकडा

  • Abdul K.
    20 hours

    Modi demak khptha hu polina wala gohar ka GAO muther penawala ku Khan demak ho ka ..pagel Khanna. He teak hi ka

  • Deepak T.
    a day

    Man..Power on.SP.

  • Harsh P.
    2 days

    sir❤️⏱️⏱️

  • Sanjeet P.
    2 days

    the legacy of the man is Epic..

  • Anis K.
    4 days

    Choran baba Modi

  • Shambhu K.
    4 days

    Thanku So much ♥️🤟🏻

  • संदीप ज.
    4 days

    हा पवार कधी तुझा बोचा मारेल ते तूच काय त्या चुतीया भागवत ला पण कळणार नाही

  • Najmuddin S.
    5 days

    Salam Sharad Pawar sab. Just wating desperately you to become President of UPA.

  • Thomas T.
    5 days

    BJP is creating problems. Pawar is having crores of rupees assets. He made new party for his benefits. What he did for India? Selfish. His intention was PM. That failed. Now the farmers strike is good. Farmers are the backbone of India. Full support to all the Farmers who is in strike. Jai Krishan.

  • Sanjay P.
    6 days

    NaMo NaMo...NaMo NaMo

  • Anees M.
    6 days

    Modi tera doobne ka mausam toh kisan ko bahut maaloom lagta hai..

  • Sathya M.
    7 days

    Modi ji ki over acting ke liye 50 rupees ✂️

  • Saddam H.
    7 days

    I want to fuck the pm

  • Shubham S.
    7 days

    Solid Gazzab 👌👌

  • Abhishek P.
    7 days

    Comments or compliments.. What ever we think n say... We stand no where or may be no one could at his level.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.