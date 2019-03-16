back
Indian Squat Toilets Get A Design Leg-Up
Satyajit Mittal, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, has given traditional Indian squat toilets a big leg-up by introducing this clever tweak in their design. 🚽👍 Footage Courtesy: Sanotion Private Limited, Dinika Soni, Trisha Billa
03/16/2019 2:03 PM
254 comments
Tanesh C.08/04/2019 07:07
Prajna D.04/21/2019 08:04
Yuva K.04/19/2019 09:32
How to order it online available this ?
Ozren L.04/15/2019 13:14
Pratyush D.04/15/2019 10:42
Good job
Bhupesh S.04/13/2019 18:22
Fuck no! That would be really uncomfortable or unstable to play game in toilet or to stay longer -.-
Shreya V.04/13/2019 16:29
G P.04/13/2019 12:32
Good innovation.
Krishna T.04/13/2019 06:51
Suprio M.04/13/2019 06:24
Anand C.04/12/2019 10:22
Mandira P.04/11/2019 18:23
Kanhaiya P.04/08/2019 09:03
i need this one
Sunil M.04/07/2019 09:40
Good idea
Kuldeep Y.04/06/2019 07:25
फूहड़...... Appricate the improvisation but what refers to फूहड़
Swagat L.04/04/2019 17:27
simple but impactful.
Ashok K.04/04/2019 11:18
Most uncomfortable.....I have used it ......old is gold....
Ashok K.04/04/2019 10:54
This is a very bad creation....I have seen a type of this in Banglore inorbit mall in Whitefield....the older flat ones are comfortable.....this type of elevated is very uncomfortable for those who take more time than the normal people ......it hurts in the legs especially people who took more time to clear the stomach .....so dont go by looks......if want to sqats do it somewhere else there just clear the intestines.....
Alina K.04/04/2019 09:58
Glenys G.04/03/2019 19:06
finally