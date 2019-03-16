back

Indian Squat Toilets Get A Design Leg-Up

Satyajit Mittal, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, has given traditional Indian squat toilets a big leg-up by introducing this clever tweak in their design. 🚽👍 Footage Courtesy: Sanotion Private Limited, Dinika Soni, Trisha Billa

03/16/2019 2:03 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 450

254 comments

  • Tanesh C.
    08/04/2019 07:07

    How can I ordered

  • Prajna D.
    04/21/2019 08:04

    Kine fel

  • Yuva K.
    04/19/2019 09:32

    How to order it online available this ?

  • Ozren L.
    04/15/2019 13:14

    neverending story

  • Pratyush D.
    04/15/2019 10:42

    Good job

  • Bhupesh S.
    04/13/2019 18:22

    Fuck no! That would be really uncomfortable or unstable to play game in toilet or to stay longer -.-

  • Shreya V.
    04/13/2019 16:29

    renovation Kara de apne toilet ka 😂😂😂

  • G P.
    04/13/2019 12:32

    Good innovation.

  • Krishna T.
    04/13/2019 06:51

    ghutne ki katori se awaazein aa jayengi khade hote time wapis

  • Suprio M.
    04/13/2019 06:24

    Siddharth Guha Sircar install kor

  • Anand C.
    04/12/2019 10:22

    What that line😂😂😂😂😜

  • Mandira P.
    04/11/2019 18:23

    shik jra

  • Kanhaiya P.
    04/08/2019 09:03

    i need this one

  • Sunil M.
    04/07/2019 09:40

    Good idea

  • Kuldeep Y.
    04/06/2019 07:25

    फूहड़...... Appricate the improvisation but what refers to फूहड़

  • Swagat L.
    04/04/2019 17:27

    simple but impactful.

  • Ashok K.
    04/04/2019 11:18

    Most uncomfortable.....I have used it ......old is gold....

  • Ashok K.
    04/04/2019 10:54

    This is a very bad creation....I have seen a type of this in Banglore inorbit mall in Whitefield....the older flat ones are comfortable.....this type of elevated is very uncomfortable for those who take more time than the normal people ......it hurts in the legs especially people who took more time to clear the stomach .....so dont go by looks......if want to sqats do it somewhere else there just clear the intestines.....

  • Alina K.
    04/04/2019 09:58

    Bc nange pair kaun toilet pr baithta h

  • Glenys G.
    04/03/2019 19:06

    finally