back

Indian Student Becomes High Commissioner For A Day

Indian college student Esha Bahal became British High Commissioner for a day and this is what she demanded. 🔥🇮🇳🇬🇧

10/11/2018 11:24 AM
  • 629.0k
  • 455

And even more

  1. 5:17

    The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life

  2. 10:34

    The Tharoor Guide To Indian English

  3. 3:01

    Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters

  4. 7:15

    APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge

  5. 4:04

    Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

  6. 4:46

    Sonia Gandhi Retains Congress Helmsmanship

315 comments

  • Ruki S.
    02/22/2019 03:11

    😂😂

  • Divya B.
    01/29/2019 06:13

    I thought that was you lolllll

  • Kenny M.
    01/28/2019 07:54

    Ich will sowas nicht sehen! !!!

  • Davnesh S.
    01/14/2019 16:36

    There are only 2 genders, male and female.

  • Avneet G.
    01/13/2019 06:45

    Sammy Lóve

  • Alice H.
    12/25/2018 20:44

    Being transgender does not mean that can't do anything that anyone else can. Humans have to have someone to hate. I doubt that will ever change.

  • Pramod R.
    12/15/2018 12:47

    Why is she dancing while talking?

  • अभिषेक भ.
    12/10/2018 09:15

    Parrot..... blah blah.....goodle kid...

  • Lokesh R.
    12/06/2018 00:02

    😎

  • Prasad D.
    11/30/2018 15:51

    ladki ne ek no. bola hai

  • Sairaj V.
    11/29/2018 15:04

    Overactor! Must have read 2-3 books and pulled out few words and ideas to desperately win this competition!

  • Dheeraj V.
    11/29/2018 08:19

    she has mugged everything before presenting.....

  • Mohan S.
    11/29/2018 05:12

    I just clicked on this coz of thumbnail. Though I don't know why she wore it that way.

  • Matthew C.
    11/28/2018 22:53

    That's... I probably wouldn't have put that out as a competition prize, usually these kinda things give our recording contracts or lead roles in musicals, but congratulations I guess.

  • Gaurav G.
    11/28/2018 20:13

    amity

  • Dipan N.
    11/28/2018 18:00

    So the contest was about who can act the most batshit crazy in a time frame.

  • Sanjay K.
    11/28/2018 13:24

    SEEMS MORE LIKE A SHOW OFF FOR FEMINISM & UNIV. ADS

  • Saumya B.
    11/28/2018 09:46

    so proud of you.

  • Adv A.
    11/28/2018 09:33

    Eh ta tolali hai

  • SeemaTae K.
    11/28/2018 08:52

    We support you

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.