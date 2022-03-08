Indian students leave Ukraine's Sumy

Una semana después de la invasión rusa de Ucrania
El aplaudido discurso de Josep Borrell
El testimonio de una madre ucraniana refugiada en Polonia
Bienvenidos a la comunidad queer musulmana de TikTok
Sea-Watch 3: El día a día de la crisis migratoria
Esta es la vida de Lady Di
"WAR" se nikal kr aaye, fir bhi nhi samjhe ki kese halaat rehte hai WAR ke.
Sahi Salamat aagye, sukar hai !!! Koi party nhi chal rhi, "YEH NHI THA WO NHI THA" 😾
https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-operation-ganga-analysis-of-the-indecent-character-of-indian-students-2443450.html
Indian Embassy in Ukraine, asked indian students to clean toilets first if they want to go back
https://mobile.twitter.com/srinivasiyc/status/1499732431322042370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1499732431322042370%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Furdu%2Fregional-60631082
We are praying for you all
You should hv listened to Government advisory try to become start ..got stuck..we can feel sorry for you all though
After firings started in Vinnytsia city, Rahul Gupta got on a bus to Romania's border. But it was just the beginning of his harrowing escape from Ukraine...
But Russian borders are nearby - why should be they taken to Western Ukraine - can't they be brought back through Russia?
Aahhh, i just show a video of indian guy from south india who join the ukraine in fighting russia.. 😆
This guy is crying like a baby girl in fear, haha, no place for cowards, you have to cry and cry
WAr effect everybody nobody is special should got out first day this war was planned by NATO us Ukraine pack breaking agreement with Russia was well known to start awar Ukraine could have 3vacuated everybody before they provoked it don't believe MSM that Russia just decided to attack for no good reason the US NATO are pushing this sending weapons to Ukraine it stinks
https://t.me/+8tL4h1ChwJ85Y2M0
When two big guys fight,
- best case is be neutral like swiss in ww2.
- avg case is align with side that is similar to you
- worst case is align with side that is far from you like cuba in 1960s and ukrine in 2020s.
Big powers can live fine, its the small powers that gets ruined.
Great that these hapless students were taken out by the Indian embassy after long suffering/starvation..
I do not get it? Putin discussed the war with China and waited for the Olympics to get over? And he could not inform his friend Modi to evacuate Indian students? ?
World WAR 1 (28/07/1914)
= 28+7+19+14=68
World WAR 2 (01/09/1939) =1+9+19+39=68
World WAR 3 (24/02/2022) =24+2+20+22=68
N
A
T
O
What to cause global reset to balance China and Russian rise
May they stay strong and blessed. I hope they will reach India alive and safe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKWnghjhh1c&t=59s
In my opinion it was the fault of the Ukrainian universities. In the wake of invasion and war they should've closed as a precaution.
Ukrainian government knew about the invasion's inevitability since last year but preferred to risk it all. No wonder many global think tanks are actually blaming Zelenskyy and his continuous ignorance which is costing all these lives.
Why they didn’t left early
Good piece of information by the journalist here. Until I watched this I had no clue about the fact, that the Indian government had rescued students from the Western part of Ukraine which is 1300 kms away from Sumy! (Like that must have been an easy operation) Hopefully we can get all the remaining students from this university safely back to India 🤞🏻No one, No one should be left in a war torn country to suffer ! God give strength to all 🤍
Why India was so late to take out the students while all other countries have taken out their citizens
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
30 comments
Poonam P.an hour
"WAR" se nikal kr aaye, fir bhi nhi samjhe ki kese halaat rehte hai WAR ke. Sahi Salamat aagye, sukar hai !!! Koi party nhi chal rhi, "YEH NHI THA WO NHI THA" 😾
Poonam P.an hour
https://zeenews.india.com/video/india/dna-operation-ganga-analysis-of-the-indecent-character-of-indian-students-2443450.html
Nazia Z.7 hours
Indian Embassy in Ukraine, asked indian students to clean toilets first if they want to go back https://mobile.twitter.com/srinivasiyc/status/1499732431322042370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1499732431322042370%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Furdu%2Fregional-60631082
Marian B.11 hours
We are praying for you all
Archana H.14 hours
You should hv listened to Government advisory try to become start ..got stuck..we can feel sorry for you all though
Brut India15 hours
After firings started in Vinnytsia city, Rahul Gupta got on a bus to Romania's border. But it was just the beginning of his harrowing escape from Ukraine...
Mani B.16 hours
But Russian borders are nearby - why should be they taken to Western Ukraine - can't they be brought back through Russia?
D T.16 hours
Aahhh, i just show a video of indian guy from south india who join the ukraine in fighting russia.. 😆 This guy is crying like a baby girl in fear, haha, no place for cowards, you have to cry and cry
Stephane R.20 hours
WAr effect everybody nobody is special should got out first day this war was planned by NATO us Ukraine pack breaking agreement with Russia was well known to start awar Ukraine could have 3vacuated everybody before they provoked it don't believe MSM that Russia just decided to attack for no good reason the US NATO are pushing this sending weapons to Ukraine it stinks
Florence J.20 hours
https://t.me/+8tL4h1ChwJ85Y2M0
Uma M.21 hours
When two big guys fight, - best case is be neutral like swiss in ww2. - avg case is align with side that is similar to you - worst case is align with side that is far from you like cuba in 1960s and ukrine in 2020s. Big powers can live fine, its the small powers that gets ruined.
Chandrashekar R.a day
Great that these hapless students were taken out by the Indian embassy after long suffering/starvation..
Mira K.a day
I do not get it? Putin discussed the war with China and waited for the Olympics to get over? And he could not inform his friend Modi to evacuate Indian students? ?
Sohars S.a day
World WAR 1 (28/07/1914) = 28+7+19+14=68 World WAR 2 (01/09/1939) =1+9+19+39=68 World WAR 3 (24/02/2022) =24+2+20+22=68 N A T O What to cause global reset to balance China and Russian rise
Hervé F.a day
May they stay strong and blessed. I hope they will reach India alive and safe
Parodies Y.a day
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fKWnghjhh1c&t=59s
Sharma R.a day
In my opinion it was the fault of the Ukrainian universities. In the wake of invasion and war they should've closed as a precaution. Ukrainian government knew about the invasion's inevitability since last year but preferred to risk it all. No wonder many global think tanks are actually blaming Zelenskyy and his continuous ignorance which is costing all these lives.
Obaid U.a day
Why they didn’t left early
Ushma P.a day
Good piece of information by the journalist here. Until I watched this I had no clue about the fact, that the Indian government had rescued students from the Western part of Ukraine which is 1300 kms away from Sumy! (Like that must have been an easy operation) Hopefully we can get all the remaining students from this university safely back to India 🤞🏻No one, No one should be left in a war torn country to suffer ! God give strength to all 🤍
Neelam J.a day
Why India was so late to take out the students while all other countries have taken out their citizens