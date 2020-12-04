back
Indian Teacher Named Best In The World
Ranjitsinh Disale beat 12,000 nominations, to win the Global Teacher Prize 2020. He was chosen for his contribution to promoting education in a village school in Maharashtra. And he immediately donated half of the award money.
04/12/2020 4:27 PM
1337 comments
Anu B.2 days
Congrats sir
Farida R.2 days
Well done sir
Campanale H.3 days
Why no teacher from Philipines ? All gone to America Got Talent ?
Jatin T.3 days
Congratulations sir 👍
Praveen S.4 days
Wow congratulations brother
Mudassir M.4 days
Such a great honour.....
Flake F.5 days
Fck ranjit
Drkumari P.5 days
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Pervaiz A.6 days
💚
Manabendra B.7 days
Very proud of you Mr Ranjitsinh Disale for such a great achievement. Hats off to you 🌿🌹🌿
Shafeeq B.15/12/2020 06:45
Great job done.
Krishnaveny T.14/12/2020 15:51
Congratulations 👍
Sasha K.14/12/2020 13:43
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Yunish D.14/12/2020 13:08
banda you have to post this please 🥺
Liza G.14/12/2020 11:08
Very proud of you Sir. Hearty Congratulations!!
Richi A.14/12/2020 05:16
This is such an inspiration for all of us. Sir you proved that success never comes in a day. U have to give your best each and everyday and one final day you will be recognised by the society. Your efforts will be awarded. Your efforts will make a positive change in the society for the humanity. We are blessed to have you Ranjith Sir on this planet and We are so proud of you Sir . You made nation proud. Thank you so much Sir for your contribution. It will certainly inspires many of us to make a positive change for the humanity. Many many Congratulations to you Sir for this great achievement.👍🙏💐💐💐
Minesh P.14/12/2020 04:06
જય ગુરુ
Jujare M.14/12/2020 00:16
Yes
Shivangi S.13/12/2020 18:09
What a feat....hats off
Madhuri N.13/12/2020 12:15
Abhinandan, Bharat desh la gaurvanvit kekya baddal abhar