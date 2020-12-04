back

Indian Teacher Named Best In The World

Ranjitsinh Disale beat 12,000 nominations, to win the Global Teacher Prize 2020. He was chosen for his contribution to promoting education in a village school in Maharashtra. And he immediately donated half of the award money.

04/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 1M
  • 1.6K

1337 comments

  • Anu B.
    2 days

    Congrats sir

  • Farida R.
    2 days

    Well done sir

  • Campanale H.
    3 days

    Why no teacher from Philipines ? All gone to America Got Talent ?

  • Jatin T.
    3 days

    Congratulations sir 👍

  • Praveen S.
    4 days

    Wow congratulations brother

  • Mudassir M.
    4 days

    Such a great honour.....

  • Flake F.
    5 days

    Fck ranjit

  • Drkumari P.
    5 days

    👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Pervaiz A.
    6 days

    💚

  • Manabendra B.
    7 days

    Very proud of you Mr Ranjitsinh Disale for such a great achievement. Hats off to you 🌿🌹🌿

  • Shafeeq B.
    15/12/2020 06:45

    Great job done.

  • Krishnaveny T.
    14/12/2020 15:51

    Congratulations 👍

  • Sasha K.
    14/12/2020 13:43

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Yunish D.
    14/12/2020 13:08

    banda you have to post this please 🥺

  • Liza G.
    14/12/2020 11:08

    Very proud of you Sir. Hearty Congratulations!!

  • Richi A.
    14/12/2020 05:16

    This is such an inspiration for all of us. Sir you proved that success never comes in a day. U have to give your best each and everyday and one final day you will be recognised by the society. Your efforts will be awarded. Your efforts will make a positive change in the society for the humanity. We are blessed to have you Ranjith Sir on this planet and We are so proud of you Sir . You made nation proud. Thank you so much Sir for your contribution. It will certainly inspires many of us to make a positive change for the humanity. Many many Congratulations to you Sir for this great achievement.👍🙏💐💐💐

  • Minesh P.
    14/12/2020 04:06

    જય ગુરુ

  • Jujare M.
    14/12/2020 00:16

    Yes

  • Shivangi S.
    13/12/2020 18:09

    What a feat....hats off

  • Madhuri N.
    13/12/2020 12:15

    Abhinandan, Bharat desh la gaurvanvit kekya baddal abhar

