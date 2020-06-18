Indian Textbooks Push Colourism

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
True
That's Armie Hammer. He really is very good looking handsome man
Good comment for those who discriminate ?
I always use word kali chamdi to those people who openly say muslim to go pakistan and say all muslims converted ( genetic data give other thing go to y Haplogroup at Wikipedia) ...but on the other hand same natonlist people on Quora filled comments section that they are from central Asia, they are kulin, they are from indo Europeans......but the fact of the matter is that all the central Asia and west Europe turkey, azarbezan etc become hardcore Muslim. In shorts all ancestors of central Asian ethnicity claimers of india become Muslim ....that is who's your daddy?
Hmmm a few months back news in lallantop a dalit was shot down by a forest officer for the sin to collect water to drink.....Dalits and moolnivasi, Harijan are eternal black ,.....sorry for those humans who faced same from 1000 BC
If some textbook editor shown black people has ugly how can u blame on Indian education? 🤦🏼♂️
They need a serious talk about racism
In hindi,there was a lesson about koyal the bird. And the writer was keep praising the bird . Koyal is very good, always listen to their mother, good in nature n many more thing. But truth is that koyal have only sweet voice. Except that she don't care about her own kids.
I am an NRI, my kids are doing study in india school cbse here, and their friends are some are from British school, some are different. In all schools they need to write point to point answers, and emphasise on creativity.
But we need to keep writing , long answers.
My kids have more school hours, heavy bags.
Also their exams finish in 5 days , but in cbse school, they have more than 15 exams. Whole month kids are in pressure, keep study n study. But their friends they are learning + enjoying their life.
I really feel we need to improve our education system. Where kids learn somthing new and creative.
Will you say handsome (instead of ugly) to avoid Racism. Will you teach your children the skin of black/yellow as white to avoid racism. Then, we are giving the knowledge of falsehood - an education with full of manipulations.
Irony. This is when Indians are still in many parts of the world are given as an example of ugliesm.
Okay but can anyone explain me in what way will you describe the word "ugly" and its meaning.?
Shameful!
learn from here 😡
Strongly condemn this
Face book
Most racist country in the.world...:India!!
So sad and so unfortunate. No wonder why India could not stand up and support the Blacklivesmatter movement.
The colonial education system left a huge inferiority complex in colonies.
Can people stop blaming the government? It's the publisher who has to be blamed for such an unacceptable thing
Shame shame
Great India....🤣🤣🤣🤣And Rabindra Nath Tagore.....And Bengalis too.....🤣🤣🤣🤣Thats Why There Is No Meaning For Northeast In The National Antheme.....🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕🖕🖕🖕
