back

Indian Women Helped Britain Get Universal Suffrage

Did you know that Indian women helped women in Britain get the right to vote?

02/13/2018 12:00 AM
  • 640.7k
  • 76

Boss Ladies

  1. Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother

  2. Meet Irom Sharmila, Manipur’s Iron Lady

  3. Meet Kalki Koechlin

  4. Meet the Drama Queen Turned Union Minister

  5. Where Is Hema Malini Headed On A Tractor?

  6. This Indian Activist Says Sexual Pleasure Is A Human Right

39 comments

  • Petra C.
    02/15/2018 17:03

    ... as we were talking about the suffragettes back in those times when you were in Jodhpur, :)

  • Bidisha G.
    02/14/2018 12:49

    women had to attain the "Right to love"! .. we needed a right even for love.

  • Jaishree K.
    02/14/2018 12:44

    Satyam Yaduvanshi Malik Irtiza

  • Sardar H.
    02/14/2018 12:22

    Yes

  • Subheg S.
    02/14/2018 12:03

    Exiled Maharaja? He was abducted by the British

  • Suraj S.
    02/14/2018 11:30

    Great

  • Dayashankar K.
    02/14/2018 10:45

    this is nature of Indian women

  • Abhishek M.
    02/14/2018 10:08

    Chinmay Kumar Pradhan

  • Abhishek S.
    02/14/2018 09:51

    this looks like same cunt maharaja who never stepped foot in own country from Assassins Creed Syndicate..

  • Sreenpreet S.
    02/14/2018 08:13

    I know she was grandchild of sher e punjab Maharaja Ranjeet singh ji.. 👌

  • Jaideep L.
    02/14/2018 07:58

    Idea for women of the week?

  • Satish V.
    02/14/2018 05:18

    Pakode lag gaye

  • Mater R.
    02/14/2018 04:18

    Tnk u Queen Victoria

  • Gohil K.
    02/14/2018 04:10

    Jay hind

  • Sardar G.
    02/14/2018 04:02

    Princess of Punjab, The Granddaughter of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, King of Punjab.

  • Divyansh S.
    02/14/2018 03:52

    dekh 12 sec pr

  • Karanveer S.
    02/14/2018 03:48

    Granddaughter of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

  • Jagpreet K.
    02/14/2018 03:46

    Maharaja Ranjeet Singh played is an important part of sikh history in India bt today I came to knw his grandchildren are also part of Britain's history. ... salute and honour for the family

  • Onkar T.
    02/14/2018 03:34

    Rada

  • Gursewak S.
    02/14/2018 03:08

    Maharaja dalip Singh king of sarkar a khalsa so she was not Indian