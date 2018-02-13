Indian Women Helped Britain Get Universal Suffrage

Did you know that Indian women helped women in Britain get the right to vote?
39 comments
Petra C.02/15/2018 17:03
... as we were talking about the suffragettes back in those times when you were in Jodhpur, :)
Bidisha G.02/14/2018 12:49
women had to attain the "Right to love"! .. we needed a right even for love.
Jaishree K.02/14/2018 12:44
Satyam Yaduvanshi Malik Irtiza
Sardar H.02/14/2018 12:22
Yes
Subheg S.02/14/2018 12:03
Exiled Maharaja? He was abducted by the British
Suraj S.02/14/2018 11:30
Great
Dayashankar K.02/14/2018 10:45
this is nature of Indian women
Abhishek M.02/14/2018 10:08
Chinmay Kumar Pradhan
Abhishek S.02/14/2018 09:51
this looks like same cunt maharaja who never stepped foot in own country from Assassins Creed Syndicate..
Sreenpreet S.02/14/2018 08:13
I know she was grandchild of sher e punjab Maharaja Ranjeet singh ji.. 👌
Jaideep L.02/14/2018 07:58
Idea for women of the week?
Satish V.02/14/2018 05:18
Pakode lag gaye
Mater R.02/14/2018 04:18
Tnk u Queen Victoria
Gohil K.02/14/2018 04:10
Jay hind
Sardar G.02/14/2018 04:02
Princess of Punjab, The Granddaughter of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, King of Punjab.
Divyansh S.02/14/2018 03:52
dekh 12 sec pr
Karanveer S.02/14/2018 03:48
Granddaughter of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
Jagpreet K.02/14/2018 03:46
Maharaja Ranjeet Singh played is an important part of sikh history in India bt today I came to knw his grandchildren are also part of Britain's history. ... salute and honour for the family
Onkar T.02/14/2018 03:34
Rada
Gursewak S.02/14/2018 03:08
Maharaja dalip Singh king of sarkar a khalsa so she was not Indian