Indians Believe Corruption Has Worsened In the Country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made fighting graft a key campaign promise. But a new report finds that Indians don't believe corruption has reduced.
26 comments
S S.03/30/2018 12:21
ye video sara sar galat hai.. sare bhakt..ek mat..😂😂
Raja S.03/29/2018 13:40
Indian believes that 1 year old in Indian social media @Brut. Is a dogla (means - no base/biased) social media platform supported by European Data thief CA.
Asheesh P.03/29/2018 03:40
Corruption has not scaled down but it is no longer felicitated and sponsored by the government.....anyway BRUT might not have noticed it since no one is as blind as someone who does not want to see....
Mohd M.03/28/2018 18:06
India can never be corruption free.Its in our very blood.People here are big dumb fools,they cant even raise voices for their rights as they are religiously governed.Neither Modi nor congress have role to play in making corruption free India.Just start a Hindu Muslim debate .and no questions you for corruption.
Saiad R.03/27/2018 17:18
Bhai aour behno
Er A.03/27/2018 15:45
Yes corruption is still there specially in my state J&k But corruption level has been reduced
Rahul C.03/27/2018 15:39
None raises anymore question about a scam like Vyapam.What is the progress in this case?? Or after a large number of murders the case is also dead????
Ryan S.03/27/2018 09:34
india ka beeda garak krne wala insaaan 😞
Raghani U.03/27/2018 08:52
we don't want promise .
Daisin K.03/27/2018 08:23
Don't repeat the word Hindustan mr . Modiji.
Paras B.03/27/2018 06:39
Bhut jgha p km hua h cruption ye bt s kon s pgl log mna kr re h or 65 sal ki bimari 4 sal mthk ho jayegi kya🤔
Hemendra P.03/27/2018 04:26
He is the best stand-up comedian i have seen till now..makes me laugh every time
Saurabh B.03/27/2018 03:30
Change is a process not an event bloody Brut ,and it has started and we Indians believe it will be eradicated
Haroon S.03/26/2018 21:33
..May b brut walo ko b congress and aap ne paisa diya hai ,😂😂😂🤣🤣
Vishnu B.03/26/2018 20:35
Really, I would like to question what the logic behind this post? Anti-modi page...
Lakshmi P.03/26/2018 18:41
Deep rooted corruption is very hard to get rid of..
Satish N.03/26/2018 16:56
Yes there is still corruption going on even after four yrs of Mr Modis government what did u expect 65yrs of corruption will be wiped out in four yrs u must be living in fools paradise land not very easy to wipe out congress corruption because it is so well entrench in the system at least Mr Modi has got the guts to go against the corruption
Sankar C.03/26/2018 16:42
Before they take bribe in cash mode... Now they take it in neft rtgs paytm Bribe taking remains the same just it become digitalized.
Aditya M.03/26/2018 14:04
Kiran Gavade
Aman V.03/26/2018 13:54
If people take bribes at a base level what can the government do about it. Which is why DeMo was brought in for people to declare their income and holdings. But no, everyone's too busy complaining about the inconvenience and jumping to conclusions.