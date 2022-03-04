back

Indians rue leaving Ukrainian friends behind

"India is our home, Ukraine is our heart." Indians returning home hope the war spares their Ukrainian friends. 💔

04/03/2022 3:33 PM
  • 68.6K
  • 27

16 comments

  • Ravindra S.
    2 days

    फफूंद कहीं का, कम बोला कर चूतिये

  • Divyaman R.
    3 days

    Ishant Sharma Ukraine mein😳

  • Irfan S.
    3 days

    https://fb.watch/bAlqdI8pCZ/

  • Runa D.
    4 days

    We don't want war, hate is not a solution to establishing peace. Don't be foolish. save your nations through politics. What is doing Europeans with you can't you understand still now.

  • Shishir W.
    4 days

    Running away from there and calling it a second home?That's some selfish and opportunist behaviour. Just tell them that you want to settle there after war is over.

  • Sara A.
    4 days

    Why not stay there and help your Ukrainian friends support fight for the country you are and benefiting from.

  • Sanghamitra D.
    4 days

    If I call some place "my second home", I will fight and protect as I would do for my own country. But again that's a matter about your personal preference and ability.

  • Zaid K.
    5 days

    Stay back In Ukraine and get abuses assaulted by Ukranian army .... it was India who got u out ungrateful chaps and Russia always supported India. Ukraine is just a puppet of West

  • Thijs M.
    5 days

    These Indians just want safe passage instead of joining their friends fight.

  • May J.
    5 days

    I thought this was ishant Sharma. But sad indeed. This war could have been avoided. Sad that a country is being destroyed for no reason. Humans can be so stupid indeed.

  • Sahil B.
    5 days

    That Ukrainian comedian has destroyed the whole nation under the influence of west.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    How this Indian student escaped Ukraine:

  • Bikash S.
    5 days

    Joker President of Ukraine fled away from his own country लगाओ 👏👏👏

  • Jyoti P.
    5 days

    No one wants to fight,hit or kill others.A lone mans arrogance and rigidity destroyed a country almost completely . Hi is a threat to the mankind.

  • Sudhir A.
    5 days

    High five for this ever grateful & sensible guy...🙌

  • Aditi G.
    5 days

    💙💛

