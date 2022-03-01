back
Indians struggling to leave Ukraine capital
A day before an Indian student was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Brut spoke to a student from Tamil Nadu who was struggling to find a train out of Kyiv.
01/03/2022 2:35 PMupdated: 01/03/2022 3:10 PM
112 comments
Mo D.2 hours
Can u pls help in anyway atall 🙏
Mo D.2 hours
?
Mike D.2 hours
Mike D.2 hours
Joe O.2 hours
Ukraine using human shields... Shame.
اسيد ه.2 hours
The word "Actually" used by Indians in their English... 🤣
Soumya S.3 hours
Hey Brute.. no video on Pakistani students?
Margaret R.3 hours
No !! They allowed woman and children first and they were reported to board trains first !
Nadeem A.3 hours
My advise will be to go to the russian side they will let u in. Europe wont
No W.3 hours
Arkadaşlar Rusya 🇷🇺 Ukrayna 🇺🇦 savaşıyla ilgili acayip videolar var takip etmenizi öneririm Twitter: @NO_WAR2022
Yeshi C.3 hours
To stay every way in alert.
Faizan Y.3 hours
if a medical student who came to study are in this situation pitty on who are cleaners and other low profil jobs in UKRAINE 😔😔
KahLy Z.4 hours
Am starting to hate Ukraine 🙄🙄🙄🙄
Poonam B.4 hours
The Lord Jesus protects all of You. Stay safe and keep strong.
Katie K.4 hours
putin is the devil!!!
Viktorija G.4 hours
Thats diferences of mentality, not skin collor. Womens with they kids traveled for 4 days to reach border, but dispite cursing people, are great full for help. And young healthy man complaining, that he had to cary his heavy bag 😢
Sun R.4 hours
As an African I am with Russia and all Black presidents should support Russia
Damanjit G.4 hours
Modi should think before abstaining from voting. This is happening due to his decision.
Akl K.5 hours
After watching this, I want Ukrainians to die , Let Ukrainians family and kids die , it would be great to see them die . Russia needs to win , World should not help Ukrainians. Let these Ukrainians die
Kshitija P.5 hours
2 months before Indian Government alerted soo why didn't u all Started leaving...the Country then nd now some of them blaming to indian government. Still India Airforce is doing everything which they can do by their side. Proud to be Indian
Наталія С.5 hours
https://www.facebook.com/100051266119479/posts/479031327149067/?app=fbl