Indira Gandhi On The Meaning Of Freedom

Seven years after imposing the controversial Emergency in India, Indira Gandhi stressed on the importance of freedom during a visit to America... #TBT

01/07/2021 5:27 AM
  • 29.6K
  • 25

24 comments

  • Ambika S.
    7 hours

    Yet another modi variant(lady modi). India main aag laga ke America main holier than thou ban rahi hai

  • Raj S.
    12 hours

    Compare this to ‘Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar’.

  • Ningthou J.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3013001375689184&id=100009380532221 check this video 23 year youngster did sucide because of not getting justice

  • Ningthou J.
    a day

    Modi bhakt ise phele india ko koi nai phechanta 🤣🤣🤣 I die

  • Mir I.
    2 days

    Sou choohe kha kar billi hajj ko challi

  • Dave J.
    2 days

    What she did to Sikh in 1984 to take control of Punjab can never be forgiven ever B^***

  • Pradip K.
    2 days

    Let's discipline the mass before giving them freedom in form of democracy if not than it will backfire on us heavily

  • রাকেশ শ.
    2 days

    Khalisthani are more dangerous than other because they are the insider like Bhibisan in Ramayana

  • Al E.
    2 days

    She had her vices but no leader since has managed to come even close to the standards she had set.

  • Shayan A.
    2 days

    How ironic even andh bakhts laugh on it 😅

  • Sheeja P.
    2 days

    She was the iron lady which leadership no one was able to fill the void.

  • David F.
    2 days

    Iron lady of Asia

  • Sraj R.
    2 days

    At her time, at least she thought about weaker sections & did many things like to end the control of few powerful rich people over wealth. She ended the privy purse, distributed the lands among weaker sections after taking the lands from landlords, privatised the banks & insurance co. to make them within the reach of common public especially weaker section. That was the pain of some people & opposing her that led the way to emergency. But now modi & bjp is doing opposite of what she did. modi & bjp is helping to accumulate most of the wealth in some hands & to make weaker sections more exploitable than before. Today we are facing an undeclared emergency. Indira Gandhi did most of the things in favour of common public esp. weaker section while modi is doing all things in favour of only 2 rich businessmen.

  • Gaurav R.
    2 days

    3 stages of spreading Islam in the world - Stage 1 - if u r the minority , act liberal , support government , play victim card like in USA and Europe Stage 2 - u r nearing majority , criticize government , reproduce more kids , spread Islam ☪️, like in India Stage 3 - u r the majority , kill democracy, make Islamic state . Like in pakistan , Middle East . If u hv any doubts regarding my theory , just look around . Only those countries which hv Muslim minority are democratic. Have u seen a democracy with Muslim majority ? Never . Because they convert democracy into autocracy the moment they get majority . So take care . Don’t be fooled by a Muslim who is acting friendly in ur country , he is doing that only till Islam is in minority in ur country .

  • Jüłíěť P.
    2 days

    The Iron Lady of her time.

  • Rajratna G.
    2 days

    What else can we expect from Brut. Why don't you highlight the dark side of Emergency era? After she was found guilty for manipulating elections, the Hon'ble Supreme Court called off it null and void. She immediately imposed Emergency after the verdict. Opposition leaders were arrested immediately after Emergency was imposed and were thrown behind bars for indefinite period, without any charges. Men were forcefully sterilised. Media was banned. Human rights were just for namesake, and many more things happened.

  • Naeem A.
    2 days

    Killer of sikh Tell us freedom

  • Na G.
    2 days

    Wow so beautiful her accent is

  • Geeta D.
    2 days

    One of her kind indeed

  • Suman D.
    2 days

    Whory Bitch ( a Muslim by Faith ) who was behind the Assassination of our PM Late. Mr. Lal Bahadur Shashtri... In 1971, Indira faced a crisis when troops from West Pakistan went into Bengali East Pakistan to crush its independence movement. She spoke out against the horrific violence on March 31, but harsh treatment continued and millions of refugees began to stream into neighboring India. Taking care of these refugees stretched India's resources; tensions also mounted because India offered support to independence fighters. Making the situation even more complicated were geopolitical considerations — President Richard Nixon wanted the United States to stand by Pakistan and China was arming Pakistan, while India had signed a "treaty of peace, friendship and cooperation" with the Soviet Union. The situation didn't improve when Indira visited the United States in November — Oval Office recordings from the time reveal that Nixon told Henry Kissinger the prime minister was an "old witch."