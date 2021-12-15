back
Indira Gandhi's First Presser After 1971 Indo-Pak War
"You can’t annihilate people and be allowed to do it." This is how Indira Gandhi sounded immediately after India's win in the 1971 war against Pakistan.
15/12/2021 8:27 AM
- 320K
- 10K
- 468
437 comments
Nithyan N.5 days
Modi u beg infront of indiragandhi
Hussain F.5 days
She started a game which ended up in her brutal death.
Hussain F.5 days
She was killed in a tit for tat game.
Umme A.01/01/2022 16:13
Love Pak Army ❤️❤️❤️🇵🇰
Umme A.01/01/2022 16:12
🇵🇰🇵🇰❤️
Umme A.01/01/2022 16:10
Aag lgay India ko 😠😡 laanat k a a fi r
Naim N.22/12/2021 14:24
Respect ❤️🙏
ShaaKill A.22/12/2021 05:23
We Bangladeshis always respect this great lady.❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mohammed M.22/12/2021 02:23
You deserve a lot of respect from Bangladesh for honestly and very wisely took decision to resolve the war..Salute you..
Efte A.22/12/2021 02:08
Great Respect to you Indira gandhi ji 🇧🇩🇧🇩
Asfar U.22/12/2021 02:07
Nice to hear . Her speech thanks
Bappa R.21/12/2021 23:39
https://youtu.be/EsUgSilpfD8
Sarfraz K.21/12/2021 18:42
History proves that Satwant Singh and By Annt Singh had avenged the killing of innocent Sikhs in 1984' Both wr Heroes .
Roubina R.21/12/2021 17:26
Bangladesh chose alone not settlement another country
Amanullah J.21/12/2021 14:21
How clearly Indra gandhi record her speech but a sensible person can understand that they just help the people to fuel the fire, Indian are always against from the day when Pakistan got freedom. Sofar, Indian are trying to omitt the Pakistan but now its impossible for them. In history they played many games with Pakistan but now it would be very hard for India beacuse we have atomic power.💪
Zameer A.21/12/2021 11:38
Write a history fo India wins
Zameer A.21/12/2021 11:33
Great indian primeministrr. Great victory. This and wisdom victorious.
Sanzida H.21/12/2021 07:05
indira gandi!
Rabindra N.21/12/2021 06:54
Excellent
Amatul S.21/12/2021 06:48
Real politicians,well qualified, to be respected, missing you and your family, very sad now we had teaboy prime minister 😢