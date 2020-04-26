UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories
Very sad 😞
1.3 Billion population
No vaccine for covid19 till now
No proper medication
even after treatment healed cases are coming back with positive again
Indian Govt., Is spending thousands of crores
lending its helping hand to each and every state now Brut. has to answer whose mistake it is in India
Whom we have to blame
China ?
WHO ?
Inefficiency of Local State Govts., In India
Or Brutal people who are violating lock down ?
Who has to take responsibility ?
Was 2 months LOCKDOWN is not enough for PEOPLE to bring down to 0 ,
Think what happens for 1.3 billion people if Lockdown lifts
R bola BJP zindabad
Lo agenda..Ever seen brut or all these gareebon ke wannabe messiahs talk about others?? Call centre employees, lower lever employees of private offices and corporates, small businessmen? Many are migrants and staying on rent in cities. But brut and other thekedaars won't interview them kyunki agenda nahi chala sakta. The call centre employees living near me haven't payed rents, not getting salary and are skipping meals coz they are saving ration and NOONE IS FEEDING THEM unlike the labourers shown here..... But hey they are wearing t-shirts and jeans so not a good candidate for brut
It's Govt fault, yeah lockdown is necessary but it wasn't organized properly, Govt promised them food and some financial support but it's not reaching to them, why? because the middle man, the distributor are corrupted, even in this pandemic time, they feel the mercy. Central Govt just saying that food and financial support to the poor is provided is not enough, They need to check whether this things are reaching to the right person or not. If this things continues, more people will die without food rather than COVID-19
Why is central govt. Not taking actions for insufficiency of food supply , they said we have enough food in FCI
Pm fund kahan hai Mr Modi dekhiye ya fund hi iktha kartey rahenge
Brute is spreading false propaganda against the country to run its hidden agenda of creating negative perception about the country. Ideal would have been to cover with facts and data of maximum areas and states rather making one video without substance and portraying the conditions of country.
Inki aankhon me dekhiye aur sochiye ki sach me sabke ache din aa gye bhai Saab!
Its almost a 'humiliation ' for those who are in the disorganised sectors, when there was work they earned money to fend themselves but they fully have to depend on dole outs and sympathy. So where is the dignity. Our whole system is such that livelihoods are not secured , there is no provision for basic minimum facilities.
Sad for the people of India.Here where I'm at they are giving us food.Prayers for you! 🙏
Amal Kdlr
Adminstrative Failure for not planning for such exigencies
Really it is hard to survive for them....
Hope all get that
Reality of lockdown.....when stupid shit RSS terrorist govt ....who just blindly lockdown before getting actual data abt migration workers ......PPE kit.... Mask ....other essential iteamsand how to tackle all these issues during lockdown time
We want justice
ஓட்டுபோட கூலிகேட்கும் இவர்களுக்கு நல்ல தலைவன், அமைதியான வாழ்க்கை இவர்களுக்கு பிடிக்கவில்லை .
India’s pandemic lockdown has turned into a human tragedy. The lockdown is bad for the poor. If they don’t earn, what do they eat? The rich can stock up and stay in the luxury of their homes, but for the poor it’s a question of survival. India’s lockdown began at midnight on the 24th of March and was declared with a mere four hours notice, inevitably sparking panic buying and large crowds gathering outside shops. Only a massive state intervention to distribute rations and provide shelter could have made the lockdown socially sustainable: instead, there was no planning beforehand and a complete failure to acknowledge and act upon the crisis once it occurred. The lockdown has already resulted in atrocities towards Muslims and caste-based poor people, the violence and humiliation they’re facing is inhumane. It’s not a good time for these people, I feel sad for them, especially the children and the elderly.
175 comments
Ana L.3 days
Very sad 😞
V S.5 days
1.3 Billion population No vaccine for covid19 till now No proper medication even after treatment healed cases are coming back with positive again Indian Govt., Is spending thousands of crores lending its helping hand to each and every state now Brut. has to answer whose mistake it is in India Whom we have to blame China ? WHO ? Inefficiency of Local State Govts., In India Or Brutal people who are violating lock down ? Who has to take responsibility ? Was 2 months LOCKDOWN is not enough for PEOPLE to bring down to 0 , Think what happens for 1.3 billion people if Lockdown lifts
Swapan K.04/30/2020 09:43
R bola BJP zindabad
Prajod P.04/30/2020 09:19
Lo agenda..Ever seen brut or all these gareebon ke wannabe messiahs talk about others?? Call centre employees, lower lever employees of private offices and corporates, small businessmen? Many are migrants and staying on rent in cities. But brut and other thekedaars won't interview them kyunki agenda nahi chala sakta. The call centre employees living near me haven't payed rents, not getting salary and are skipping meals coz they are saving ration and NOONE IS FEEDING THEM unlike the labourers shown here..... But hey they are wearing t-shirts and jeans so not a good candidate for brut
Jas C.04/30/2020 02:44
It's Govt fault, yeah lockdown is necessary but it wasn't organized properly, Govt promised them food and some financial support but it's not reaching to them, why? because the middle man, the distributor are corrupted, even in this pandemic time, they feel the mercy. Central Govt just saying that food and financial support to the poor is provided is not enough, They need to check whether this things are reaching to the right person or not. If this things continues, more people will die without food rather than COVID-19
Nutan Y.04/29/2020 17:33
Why is central govt. Not taking actions for insufficiency of food supply , they said we have enough food in FCI
Rashmi A.04/28/2020 23:29
Pm fund kahan hai Mr Modi dekhiye ya fund hi iktha kartey rahenge
Jaiveer S.04/28/2020 08:08
Brute is spreading false propaganda against the country to run its hidden agenda of creating negative perception about the country. Ideal would have been to cover with facts and data of maximum areas and states rather making one video without substance and portraying the conditions of country.
Sanjay C.04/28/2020 06:01
Inki aankhon me dekhiye aur sochiye ki sach me sabke ache din aa gye bhai Saab!
Sonali D.04/27/2020 14:27
Its almost a 'humiliation ' for those who are in the disorganised sectors, when there was work they earned money to fend themselves but they fully have to depend on dole outs and sympathy. So where is the dignity. Our whole system is such that livelihoods are not secured , there is no provision for basic minimum facilities.
Summer R.04/27/2020 13:12
Sad for the people of India.Here where I'm at they are giving us food.Prayers for you! 🙏
Adwaith V.04/27/2020 11:19
Amal Kdlr
Manoj N.04/27/2020 10:58
Adminstrative Failure for not planning for such exigencies
Mostafa K.04/27/2020 10:22
Really it is hard to survive for them....
Priyanka K.04/27/2020 09:57
Hope all get that
Saludin B.04/27/2020 09:17
Reality of lockdown.....when stupid shit RSS terrorist govt ....who just blindly lockdown before getting actual data abt migration workers ......PPE kit.... Mask ....other essential iteamsand how to tackle all these issues during lockdown time
Shashank K.04/27/2020 09:07
We want justice
Maria M.04/27/2020 08:58
ஓட்டுபோட கூலிகேட்கும் இவர்களுக்கு நல்ல தலைவன், அமைதியான வாழ்க்கை இவர்களுக்கு பிடிக்கவில்லை .
Sandy L.04/27/2020 08:24
India’s pandemic lockdown has turned into a human tragedy. The lockdown is bad for the poor. If they don’t earn, what do they eat? The rich can stock up and stay in the luxury of their homes, but for the poor it’s a question of survival. India’s lockdown began at midnight on the 24th of March and was declared with a mere four hours notice, inevitably sparking panic buying and large crowds gathering outside shops. Only a massive state intervention to distribute rations and provide shelter could have made the lockdown socially sustainable: instead, there was no planning beforehand and a complete failure to acknowledge and act upon the crisis once it occurred. The lockdown has already resulted in atrocities towards Muslims and caste-based poor people, the violence and humiliation they’re facing is inhumane. It’s not a good time for these people, I feel sad for them, especially the children and the elderly.
Sandy L.04/27/2020 08:23
India’s pandemic lockdown has turned into a human tragedy. The lockdown is bad for the poor. If they don’t earn, what do they eat? The rich can stock up and stay in the luxury of their homes, but for the poor it’s a question of survival. India’s lockdown began at midnight on the 24th of March and was declared with a mere four hours notice, inevitably sparking panic buying and large crowds gathering outside shops. Only a massive state intervention to distribute rations and provide shelter could have made the lockdown socially sustainable: instead, there was no planning beforehand and a complete failure to acknowledge and act upon the crisis once it occurred. The lockdown has already resulted in atrocities towards Muslims and caste-based poor people, the violence and humiliation they’re facing is inhumane. It’s not a good time for these people, I feel sad for them, especially the children and the elderly.