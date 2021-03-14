back

Inside A Secret Safe House For Rape Survivors

At least four lower-caste women are raped every day in India. Dalit lawyer Manisha Mashaal runs a safe house for these survivors. But can she protect them from the harassment that continues long after the courts and cameras have moved on?

14/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 180.8K
  • 162

And even more

  1. 3:07

    Las cerveceras mexicanas que están cambiando la industria

  2. 3:45

    La sordera no impide a estos jóvenes a bailar

  3. 1:38

    Estambul, la ciudad que cuida de los perros y gatos vagabundos

  4. 1:54

    Las langostas pueden ayudar a resolver el problema del plástico

  5. 3:03

    Esta bailarina recibe finalmente unos zapatos de ballet de su color de piel

  6. 3:06

    Voluntarios en este hospital francés curan animales salvajes heridos

151 comments

  • Aditi C.
    15 hours

    How to contact Manisha

  • Almas N.
    a day

    Brave brother

  • Philips A.
    a day

    Start carstrating rapist 4 future occurrence.

  • A R.
    a day

    Lawlessness culture introduced

  • Abhirami N.
    a day

    How are these boys doing all this without a conscience?!

  • Dure N.
    2 days

    Salute yo manisha and family, From Pakistan

  • Manisha T.
    2 days

    Well done ma'am

  • Shefali V.
    2 days

    Sab paap kiya hai tabhi rape ho raha hai, krishna ne gita mae ye kaha hai jaa k padhlo tanatan dharmi

  • SB J.
    2 days

    What are lower cast women??? I still don't get it? Would I be a'lower cast peraon because I'am' a Christian?

  • Aarti B.
    2 days

    Again dalit card.....when we india fight against castism you people use dalit word again n again...is rapist asking cast to woman before rape....what kind of society u people r creating.. shamful article....a rape victim can be anyone jat, brahmin, kshatriy n other religion's also jain, budhdhist or muslim or sikh...stop labeling to a rape victim

  • Meenu M.
    2 days

    Very brave... salute mam

  • Manoj C.
    2 days

    That's what brut was known for showing the real face of society ... nowadays brut is all about Modi

  • Pema C.
    2 days

    Such parasites should be shamed paraded naked on the same street and the place of incident and then whipped tied upside down publicly and sent to the gallows to deter the other predators from doing so Great respect to Manisha in giving these victims and their families a Ray of Hope by extending moral support and homing them to make them stronger in their fight for justice Bless her family 🙏 who are all out to boost her and encourage her fight for justice for these victims

  • Zoya H.
    2 days

    What a filthy place India is!

  • Kajal B.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Archana N.
    3 days

    I salute you girl

  • Dishu B.
    3 days

    great initiative by woman but at same time so sad to see that rape victims not getting deserving justice,no laws to prevevent harassment of women

  • Del S.
    3 days

    it's creepy to marry Indian Boys...why raped the girls? are they that so very ugly that girls refused them..?..

  • Romana R.
    3 days

    Don't you just feel like take their heads & smash them to a rock?😊 Justice served.

  • Gangadhar S.
    3 days

    Manisha and your family doing a greatest service towards victimised girls against evil acts, be brave and bold Manisha your safety is most important to fight against this cause.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.