Inside A Secret Safe House For Rape Survivors
At least four lower-caste women are raped every day in India. Dalit lawyer Manisha Mashaal runs a safe house for these survivors. But can she protect them from the harassment that continues long after the courts and cameras have moved on?
14/03/2021 5:27 AM
151 comments
Aditi C.15 hours
How to contact Manisha
Almas N.a day
Brave brother
Philips A.a day
Start carstrating rapist 4 future occurrence.
A R.a day
Lawlessness culture introduced
Abhirami N.a day
How are these boys doing all this without a conscience?!
Dure N.2 days
Salute yo manisha and family, From Pakistan
Manisha T.2 days
Well done ma'am
Shefali V.2 days
Sab paap kiya hai tabhi rape ho raha hai, krishna ne gita mae ye kaha hai jaa k padhlo tanatan dharmi
SB J.2 days
What are lower cast women??? I still don't get it? Would I be a'lower cast peraon because I'am' a Christian?
Aarti B.2 days
Again dalit card.....when we india fight against castism you people use dalit word again n again...is rapist asking cast to woman before rape....what kind of society u people r creating.. shamful article....a rape victim can be anyone jat, brahmin, kshatriy n other religion's also jain, budhdhist or muslim or sikh...stop labeling to a rape victim
Meenu M.2 days
Very brave... salute mam
Manoj C.2 days
That's what brut was known for showing the real face of society ... nowadays brut is all about Modi
Pema C.2 days
Such parasites should be shamed paraded naked on the same street and the place of incident and then whipped tied upside down publicly and sent to the gallows to deter the other predators from doing so Great respect to Manisha in giving these victims and their families a Ray of Hope by extending moral support and homing them to make them stronger in their fight for justice Bless her family 🙏 who are all out to boost her and encourage her fight for justice for these victims
Zoya H.2 days
What a filthy place India is!
Kajal B.2 days
Salute
Archana N.3 days
I salute you girl
Dishu B.3 days
great initiative by woman but at same time so sad to see that rape victims not getting deserving justice,no laws to prevevent harassment of women
Del S.3 days
it's creepy to marry Indian Boys...why raped the girls? are they that so very ugly that girls refused them..?..
Romana R.3 days
Don't you just feel like take their heads & smash them to a rock?😊 Justice served.
Gangadhar S.3 days
Manisha and your family doing a greatest service towards victimised girls against evil acts, be brave and bold Manisha your safety is most important to fight against this cause.