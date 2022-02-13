back
Inside Panipat Jail's Radio Revolution
Brut got exclusive access to follow prison inmates who are using a radio programme to help them find their voice. A World Radio Day listen... 📻 🎙️: Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms
13/02/2022 7:57 AM
2 comments
Asha R.5 days
Good job
Fatimatu B.5 days
Fatimatu B.5 days