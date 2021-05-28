back
Inside Srinivas BV's Delhi War Room
Srinivas BV—the cricketer turned political aspirant—is leading one of Delhi’s most efficient war rooms. Here’s how it works.
28/05/2021 5:27 AM
- 192K
- 10.3K
- 294
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
254 comments
Devesh S.8 hours
Shree nivash BV laao desh bachaao
Jagjitsinh K.8 hours
Proud of you and your Salute you , Jai Ho Congress Party.
Shailesh C.9 hours
आपके काम को सलाम हे
Sadab A.11 hours
Masha Allah Good work Sir
Girish B.15 hours
Doing a great job
Kamal B.15 hours
Doing good sir it's inspiration for all
Ashish S.15 hours
Selute to you leader
Binaykant M.17 hours
Jai ho
Shashwat D.17 hours
Great person
Jagdish G.20 hours
Thank BVSrinivas for his nobel job & dedication to the country.
Nafees P.20 hours
Good job
Satish P.21 hours
Srinivasan and sonu sood are real hero
Supratik C.a day
Brut was Puppets of Congress.Congress Party which ruined Looted Indian Public money after Independence. World most corrupted party now atleast doing social work in Social Media.
Khan S.a day
You are great
Mohammed A.a day
Super work....
Dalai P.2 days
Good job Sir🌹🙏 salute you❤🌹🌹❤❤❤
Suraj M.2 days
Thanks 😊😊 for you
Suraj M.2 days
Salute sir I am proud 💪💪🙏🙏 of you
Nikhil G.2 days
Well said very true
Anand K.2 days
Jai Uvaa Shaktee Jai Congress party Jai ho