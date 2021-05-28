back

Inside Srinivas BV's Delhi War Room

Srinivas BV—the cricketer turned political aspirant—is leading one of Delhi’s most efficient war rooms. Here’s how it works.

28/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 192K
  • 294

254 comments

  • Devesh S.
    8 hours

    Shree nivash BV laao desh bachaao

  • Jagjitsinh K.
    8 hours

    Proud of you and your Salute you , Jai Ho Congress Party.

  • Shailesh C.
    9 hours

    आपके काम को सलाम हे

  • Sadab A.
    11 hours

    Masha Allah Good work Sir

  • Girish B.
    15 hours

    Doing a great job

  • Kamal B.
    15 hours

    Doing good sir it's inspiration for all

  • Ashish S.
    15 hours

    Selute to you leader

  • Binaykant M.
    17 hours

    Jai ho

  • Shashwat D.
    17 hours

    Great person

  • Jagdish G.
    20 hours

    Thank BVSrinivas for his nobel job & dedication to the country.

  • Nafees P.
    20 hours

    Good job

  • Satish P.
    21 hours

    Srinivasan and sonu sood are real hero

  • Supratik C.
    a day

    Brut was Puppets of Congress.Congress Party which ruined Looted Indian Public money after Independence. World most corrupted party now atleast doing social work in Social Media.

  • Khan S.
    a day

    You are great

  • Mohammed A.
    a day

    Super work....

  • Dalai P.
    2 days

    Good job Sir🌹🙏 salute you❤🌹🌹❤❤❤

  • Suraj M.
    2 days

    Thanks 😊😊 for you

  • Suraj M.
    2 days

    Salute sir I am proud 💪💪🙏🙏 of you

  • Nikhil G.
    2 days

    Well said very true

  • Anand K.
    2 days

    Jai Uvaa Shaktee Jai Congress party Jai ho

