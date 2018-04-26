Inside the Bishnoi community of Rajasthan

Uphill battle, this community has been tirelessly fighting a court case against one of India's biggest stars.
383 comments
Deepak K.06/10/2018 08:53
अपकच
के क.05/06/2018 10:31
Those who say - "But Salman is doing good job for humans"...for them..lets have this deal...I will kill all of your family members and I pour 1 crore to poor family ...will it reverse the killing of humans? Will you spare me ?
Samsul I.05/04/2018 05:04
Hi fan
Amardeep D.05/03/2018 08:19
Gandu khan
Abdhin J.05/03/2018 08:11
হিৰুদা
Avi K.05/03/2018 08:02
bhai jaan akbar millo
Karan K.05/03/2018 07:32
its really great job for saving natural aspects 👍👍
Sameer B.05/03/2018 07:24
Abe salo rep walo ko kort tak le jao jo xhoti bacchiyo k sat rep karke jaan le lete he kiu ek aadmi k piche pade ho yaha desh me ensano ke saath kya kya ho rha he or tum ho ki janwar ko ensaph dila rhe ho himmat he to un rep hene wali betiyo ko ensap dilao tum logo ka jamir mar gaya he kya or jo tumhare yaha bakre murgi kati he unhe kon bacchayega ha sab band karao
Jijo M.05/03/2018 07:08
Let these groups come to mumbai n lets see how many trees can they save and how many trees can they do their chipko and lipto andholan.. ohh ya send few to Aarey colony aswel😜.. khudh ko famous karnae k liya dusrae famous adhmii ki [email protected]&₹ mae unglii kar do.. wah Bc
Kalsang N.05/03/2018 06:47
I Respecting...n..very big fan of Salman..but..he has no right to kill animals. This is aginst the law. ..No body is above the law.
Sahil K.05/03/2018 06:43
We respect the vishnoi but salman is good man
Ajay G.05/03/2018 06:40
Sau choohe kha kar billi chali haj ko
Ajay G.05/03/2018 06:39
Mujhe lagta h salmaan ne kaale Hiran ko nahi maara balki kaala Hiran khud salmaan ko saamne real me dekh kar Mar gaya😂😂😂😉
Kalpesh S.05/03/2018 06:02
In India... who has Much amount of money then he can do whatever he want whether it's against Laws it doesn't matter....
Sukha S.05/03/2018 05:53
itne time baad kisi ko sja dena galt hai
Rajesh S.05/03/2018 05:40
Bishnoi is really a protector of wild animals & nature for this great work i salute this community
Bharatsingh R.05/03/2018 05:29
Bisnoi are great.
Amit S.05/03/2018 04:45
true respect for bisnoi...samaj
Prem N.05/03/2018 04:26
Only a stylish 🐷
Saurabh U.05/03/2018 03:14
They are stupids! 500+ black bucks and deers are disappeared from national animal sanctuaries. And they don't focus on that, 2 black bucks were killed by some one which they don't have clear evidence but they wwaste their money for that.😶