Inside Uncle Sam's Kabul Debacle

Peerzada M.an hour
Joe Biden wishes strong economy of America and welfare of his own people. He is not the father of afghanistan, good decision for exit, now afgan understand what they really are, and confusion about following this one or that one will be ended. It should be done before years ,however ..better to be late than never.
Antany P.an hour
Indians are not wise compare to Chinese The West devided you and used you to kill Gandhi then took control of you. Gandhi's mission was failed, because Britain is too good. You don't understand your opponents because you are not wise. If you are wise you would not turned Tamils as terrorists. What so good about destroying Sri Lanka? Is this how you beat the West and China? If the democracy will help you to come up, the West would not have introduced to you. In India almost every vote has been bought on a bribe. You have fake democracy, you are fooling yourselves and the West loves it. Indians have been fooled for a long time by the West. Indians basically think that Google CEO Sundar Pichai and US Vice president Kamala Harris going to develop India. Indians are utter fools, if Pichai and Kamala put India before the US, they would not have got these high profile positions. Think of the merit and honesty of Indian and Sri Lankan leaders in the 1940s. If those leaders cannot progress the country, how can the current corrupt leaders advance the country?
Tucky T.9 hours
This was ordered by Trump!
Alan S.12 hours
Crazy old man
Alan S.12 hours
Impeach joe Biden now
𑄌𑄋𑄴𑄟 �.20 hours
The leader of the free world has trouble finishing sentences without stuttering.
Suman D.a day
The Same which happened in 1980s... During reign of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto... Left the State with High & Dry 😅😅🤣 The same Old Tricks by USA 🇺🇸under CIA
Dattaram M.a day
Why Afghanistan 🤔 Afghanistan is a Sovereign Nation. It has its Democracy. It has its People. Why attack🤔 United Nations did not attack. But a Nation in trouble asks for help of a Body, who is International and can reach in times of despair. Why we say🤔 War is not. Bcoz the World agrees. World does not want it.🌿 Bcoz of war, people do not survive.🙋 🙏🌺Jai
Abhimanu S.a day
Why taliban are terrorist? Taliban only allow islam and muslim . 1.During the rule of taliban (1996-2001), the Taliban forbade music, television, and cinema, and prohibited the education of girls older than 10 years of age. 2.The ancient sandstone carvings in Afghanistan's Bamiyan valley were once the world's tallest 'BUDHHA STATUE' - but they were lost forever when the Taliban blew them up 20 years ago. The 2nd oldest Vishnu temple was destroyed . 3.Various cultural and human rights violations were allegedly committed by them. 4.They are pasthun muslims and all non pasthun ,hindu and buddhist were forced to follow their culture during their rule. At past afghanistan was Buddhist and Hindu nation. If you are still thinking, Taliban are hero and freedom fighters , then trust me, you must be the descent of Bhaisasur . If Taliban is right then world becaming anti Islam is also right
Vinutha M.a day
with 20 yrs of support by USA what did Afghanistan govt did....why didn't they strength the army....may be the govt was corrupt
Ron J.a day
IT IS ALL PLANNED Afghan-Taliban conflict is nothing but a re-run drama - Syria 2.0! How many of you remember that in 2015, the media published the dead child's picture on sea shore claiming it to be a Syrian refugee child, and gathered support for Syrian refugees, and opened the doors of European countries for Syrian and other Muslim refugees! 6 years down, you all know how the demography has changed in Europe!. In the next 10-15 years, most of Europe will become Islamic! It is already happening. Current Afghan -Taliban circus is nothing but a re-run of the same script! *1. They described taliban as monsters who will kill Afghanis, but in reality they haven't killed anyone. Only stories of barbaric acts are floating around!* *2. By showing Kabul airport videos, they are gathering exactly the same sympathy for so called innocent Afghanis!* *3. Lakhs of Afghani will take refuge in ONLY non-Muslim countries, and will start flourishing there!* *4. Remember, these Afghani refugees WILL NOT GO to Muslim Countries!* *5. These Afghani refugees are nothing but the Taliban who will carry the agenda of Islam-ism of the non-Muslim countries!* *6. They have already cleared out all non-Muslim population in Afghanistan! BEWARE OF ILLEGAL REFUGEES!!
Ahmed R.a day
May Allah increased them in strenght and in wisdom and make them successfull in managing their own country. They are more deserving to take their own country rather than being taken forever by a foreign nations and manage by their puppet government administrators... Afghanistan is for Afghan People. Let them rule and manage their own country and let the foreign nations stay away from them otherwise give support without self serving pre-conditions. I am a Pakistani Muslim and I Love Afghani People for Allah's sake. My heart longs for their success in their government affairs.
Wendy J.a day
US credibility can no longer be trusted…
Umar M.a day
Joe joe we did it 😂
N C.a day
Tuchiya jhooth bol raha tha....
Thieu P.a day
Stupid President Joe! Shameless & Useless Biden!
Shubham R.a day
look at the confidence of biden on afghan army😑
Sarah P.a day
This leaves out quite a bit of information. Trump administration made a plan to exit by May 1 2021 under very very strict terms OVER a YEAR IN ADVANCE to ensure a clean and planned exit … of course the taliban did not comply so the deal was off quickly after it was made.
Siddique A.a day
Taliban are real Representatives of Afghans, they are being welcomed everywhere in Afghanistan. The real question is , what has India gained from this episode....?
Siddique A.a day
They spent their childhood in war so they deserve this let them enjoy life is short enjoy every moments have a great time enjoy ✌