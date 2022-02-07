back

Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids

After losing their father, these two brothers refused to lose hope, taking forward their father’s business and making pizzas for a living 🍕.

07/02/2022 6:20 PMupdated: 07/02/2022 11:24 PM
  • 409.1K
  • 323

291 comments

  • Promila R.
    26 minutes

    God bless you both...may lord help you to achieve your dreams...you both are an inspiration

  • Neetu G.
    35 minutes

    God bless you

  • Jamila R.
    39 minutes

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Blossom R.
    an hour

    Hats of to you both brothers never give up

  • Nanda R.
    an hour

    God bless you both

  • Shruti S.
    2 hours

    Wow! Our country needs these kind of young entrepreneurs.

  • Vipin S.
    2 hours

    Courage is what makes one shine.

  • Nazish S.
    2 hours

    God bless you boys What spirit Really admirable

  • Aditya M.
    2 hours

    All of us face bad times , but good times come eventually! Strength to you !

  • Shashi K.
    2 hours

    Any contact detail of these brother. Will they work with me.

  • Richa N.
    2 hours

    Whts location

  • Abhijeet B.
    2 hours

    Hatts off. Keep going

  • Sandeep S.
    3 hours

    Great Going !!! Young lads. Keep up the spirit

  • Vinitha R.
    3 hours

    Other children should take an example from these kids

  • Monika A.
    3 hours

    God bless you both . May you achieve your dreams.

  • Pramod K.
    3 hours

    👏👏❤❤❤

  • Meghna K.
    3 hours

    God bless you both🙏❤️

  • Divya J.
    3 hours

    Great going....God bless you with success n strength🙏🏻

  • Jasvinder B.
    3 hours

    Hars off to the two brothers well done may god bless you both

  • Sandeep M.
    3 hours

    Great my brothers , you are inspiration for every one. We salute to your courage.

