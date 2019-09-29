IPS Officer’s Pepper Spray Tutorial

Using things available in every home, this IPS officer showed local women in Shimla how to whip up a quick fix to fight the bad boys in town. 😎
272 comments
Sujay D.12/08/2019 18:59
Great initiative! This simple and effective technique will deter the perpetrators.
Mohamed I.11/12/2019 04:53
Mam this wepon is ok,but what about the criminals in crime ,do you have rule to kill the rapist
Ranjan B.11/10/2019 10:17
So good
Jouhar S.11/08/2019 17:36
Good joob
Pradip K.11/08/2019 16:27
Thanks for bringing back the conference in police. Thank you madam
Singh P.11/07/2019 17:40
Nice
Tinku D.11/07/2019 12:26
Best idea so thanks 4 mam help 4 girls. N best of luck sisters.
Sandeep K.11/07/2019 07:16
beuty
S M.11/06/2019 08:19
Good very good
Tabrez S.11/06/2019 07:39
Nic
Ankita S.11/05/2019 17:37
Isko kehte h original pepper spray . 😂😂😂. Acha kaam kr rhi ho aap 👌👍👌
Raju P.11/04/2019 18:32
🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳🙏🙏🙏
Raju J.11/04/2019 03:16
Kohi fayda nhi
Amol P.11/04/2019 01:19
Good job
Nøbó J.11/03/2019 21:05
Is tarah Sprays mat banao agar kisi ki vi akha me Chala gaya to boh blind (andha) ho sakta ha...... Market me jo peppar sprays bikta ha boh kharido or us Karo q ki ya harmful nahi ha akho keliye.....
Manohar N.11/03/2019 10:44
Salute you mam 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Anil T.11/03/2019 06:13
কমানো যাবে কিন্তু কোনোদিন থামানো যাবে না...
Priyanka B.11/02/2019 18:37
Good
Ravi R.11/02/2019 15:24
u shud need this.... really
Mritunjay N.11/02/2019 07:11
Very beautiful ips