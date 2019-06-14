back

IPS Officer Urges Women To Be Courageous

She was credited with exposing Godmen Asaram and Narayan Sai and even received death threats, but Shobha Bhutada is urging women to be brave. 💪 Special thanks to Dr V R Godhania College of Engineering And Technology, Porbandar

  • RK V.
    2 days

    Salute

  • Rajni B.
    2 days

    Simple and right....to keep the things right...

  • Subhas N.
    3 days

    For giving an inspiring article for fair sex , you have done a commendable job

  • Prachi V.
    3 days

    Last 1 min.really very inspiring. 🙏👌👌

  • Ajay M.
    5 days

    She's SP in patan district in Gujarat...

  • Preethi P.
    6 days

    Every word...she said...are gems for life. Cannot be stated or said any better

  • Ashish S.
    6 days

    Salute Mam ...that brave face is with simplistic look of Police lady is so awesome to see.. Inspirationnnn 🙏🙏♥️♥️👍🏼👍🏼

  • Daniela D.
    6 days

    Great speech! I will add though - these women that stay in silence and take the shit silently... one of the reasons is that they do not expect any help - from their friends, communities, families. So all you here, indian people, that admire the speech ... think about that!

  • Rajeshwari T.
    6 days

    Great message....

  • Reshma P.
    12/10/2019 15:45

    Too many women in and around the world have been thrashed and divorced and murdered for giving birth to a girl child. EVEN SO CALLED "EDUCATED" PEOPLE DO NOT KNOW THAT THE GENDER OF THE BABY IS DETERMINED BY THE SPERM OF THE MAN. Why is this fact not widely publicised? Is everyone ignorant about the XX and XY chromosomes?

  • Kapingshimshim A.
    12/10/2019 15:00

    We need more courageous women like you Madam to change our country. Thank you

  • Reshma P.
    12/10/2019 14:02

    The Arabic word ''sabr'' (الصبر) means perseverance in action. It is not passive. When a woman is being harmed in a marriage wherein she should be protected, to encourage her to do sabr and allow her to be abused is antithetical to the spirit of sabr or patience in Islam. Sabr or preserving in this situation is to be active in removing oneself from the harm. It does not mean she has to suffer in silence. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said that there should be no harm nor reciprocating harm. Imam Abdullah Hasan

  • Jyoti J.
    12/09/2019 16:37

    Very nice...

  • Vandana G.
    12/09/2019 14:05

    Very well said. Khud ko buland karo itna ki koi tumari taraf aakh utha kr bhi nhi dekh ske.

  • Preetha P.
    12/09/2019 07:08

    So inspiring and apt for present day 💐💐💐

  • Radha G.
    12/09/2019 07:05

    Nice line salute you

  • दिव्या स.
    12/08/2019 20:26

    Well said

  • Venu B.
    12/08/2019 20:09

    You are promoting negative impact on society rather helping solve the issue from root cause Financial freedom is required however those women who harass men and use them as ATM. DID YOU EVER THOUGHT THE NEED TO BRING GENDER UNBIASED EQUALITY LAWS BALANCE TO SOCIETY as due to such your promotions most women file false allegations against husband You need to encourage women who are really suffering from harassing husband or their in-laws however you should also make sure that women should know the limits of keeping their cultural values respect real men and give love and affection that's deserved. Men who do not respect women should be definitely punished

  • Kanya K.
    12/08/2019 16:44

    Great motivational speech

  • Nancy N.
    12/08/2019 11:07

    https://youtu.be/TDt5gsq3blk