IPS Officer Urges Women To Be Courageous
She was credited with exposing Godmen Asaram and Narayan Sai and even received death threats, but Shobha Bhutada is urging women to be brave. 💪 Special thanks to Dr V R Godhania College of Engineering And Technology, Porbandar
06/14/2019 2:07 AM
1120 comments
RK V.2 days
Salute
Rajni B.2 days
Simple and right....to keep the things right...
Subhas N.3 days
For giving an inspiring article for fair sex , you have done a commendable job
Prachi V.3 days
Last 1 min.really very inspiring. 🙏👌👌
Ajay M.5 days
She's SP in patan district in Gujarat...
Preethi P.6 days
Every word...she said...are gems for life. Cannot be stated or said any better
Ashish S.6 days
Salute Mam ...that brave face is with simplistic look of Police lady is so awesome to see.. Inspirationnnn 🙏🙏♥️♥️👍🏼👍🏼
Daniela D.6 days
Great speech! I will add though - these women that stay in silence and take the shit silently... one of the reasons is that they do not expect any help - from their friends, communities, families. So all you here, indian people, that admire the speech ... think about that!
Rajeshwari T.6 days
Great message....
Reshma P.12/10/2019 15:45
Too many women in and around the world have been thrashed and divorced and murdered for giving birth to a girl child. EVEN SO CALLED "EDUCATED" PEOPLE DO NOT KNOW THAT THE GENDER OF THE BABY IS DETERMINED BY THE SPERM OF THE MAN. Why is this fact not widely publicised? Is everyone ignorant about the XX and XY chromosomes?
Kapingshimshim A.12/10/2019 15:00
We need more courageous women like you Madam to change our country. Thank you
Reshma P.12/10/2019 14:02
The Arabic word ''sabr'' (الصبر) means perseverance in action. It is not passive. When a woman is being harmed in a marriage wherein she should be protected, to encourage her to do sabr and allow her to be abused is antithetical to the spirit of sabr or patience in Islam. Sabr or preserving in this situation is to be active in removing oneself from the harm. It does not mean she has to suffer in silence. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said that there should be no harm nor reciprocating harm. Imam Abdullah Hasan
Jyoti J.12/09/2019 16:37
Very nice...
Vandana G.12/09/2019 14:05
Very well said. Khud ko buland karo itna ki koi tumari taraf aakh utha kr bhi nhi dekh ske.
Preetha P.12/09/2019 07:08
So inspiring and apt for present day 💐💐💐
Radha G.12/09/2019 07:05
Nice line salute you
दिव्या स.12/08/2019 20:26
Well said
Venu B.12/08/2019 20:09
You are promoting negative impact on society rather helping solve the issue from root cause Financial freedom is required however those women who harass men and use them as ATM. DID YOU EVER THOUGHT THE NEED TO BRING GENDER UNBIASED EQUALITY LAWS BALANCE TO SOCIETY as due to such your promotions most women file false allegations against husband You need to encourage women who are really suffering from harassing husband or their in-laws however you should also make sure that women should know the limits of keeping their cultural values respect real men and give love and affection that's deserved. Men who do not respect women should be definitely punished
Kanya K.12/08/2019 16:44
Great motivational speech
Nancy N.12/08/2019 11:07
