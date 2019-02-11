back
Is Baba Ramdev Joining Politics?
Ramdev tried to make news yet again. This time by proposing that Lord Ram was the ancestor of India’s Muslims too. Is the yoga guru trying to project himself as a political leader ahead of the 2019 elections? 🙏🕌
02/11/2019 12:21 PMupdated: 02/11/2019 2:41 PM
- 129.4k
- 2.0k
- 165
152 comments
Anarjit P.03/11/2019 07:20
YOU people see , every word in political sense, trust to God .
Nagesh W.03/11/2019 05:12
Brut Pakistan down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down Muslim are terrorists no doubt no ward to say about them brut Pakistan down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down down
Rohit T.03/11/2019 04:05
There should be no shame in truth that muslims have been reslut of conversion from other religions in i dia pakistan and bangladesh. Also they should be proud of what they chose
Sunny S.03/10/2019 19:51
Ya sala kavo nahi sudharega.....tavi laga jab salwar pehen ke bhaga
Real R.03/10/2019 18:11
What “undisputed facts” is Ramdev talking about? We don’t even know WHEN Rām was born (estimates vary from hundreds to thousands to MILLIONS of years) let alone knowing EXACTLY WHERE he was born. Personally, I don’t get why Rām considered such a central figure in Hinduism. Why is he the most revered avatār of Vishnu? Salman Rushdie asks this and other questions here: https://youtu.be/HvTDqEhf9uU
Bikram M.03/10/2019 14:13
Ramdew ka Bap v Muslims hai....
Kanan I.03/10/2019 09:52
Well, that's a fact no one can deny. Unless your position is that all of India's Muslims and Christians were plucked from the desert sands of the Middle East, Levant and West Asia and plopped down in the Subcontinent one fine day....
Bidur K.03/10/2019 09:31
Jai Shri ram
Bikash T.03/09/2019 19:21
Same as you said Muslims also need masjid
Shailendra J.03/09/2019 17:03
,tumhari kyo jal rahi hai itni
Chandan M.03/09/2019 09:43
All Muslims are converted by . Jihadi Afgan and Mughals
Chowkidar V.03/09/2019 03:09
Humko chaiye yogi
Chowkidar V.03/09/2019 03:09
Mama ni chaiye
Chowkidar V.03/09/2019 03:09
Mp ka cm ramdev
योगी स.03/08/2019 16:51
Om
Gursharan S.03/08/2019 16:06
Kala dhan, kala dhan, kala dhan, Ab kha gya Ram dav tu ve chor ha
Deepak M.03/07/2019 13:26
Tum pagal log bahan ghr bnao gareebo ke liye adhe muslims ko de do ade hindu ko ...are ghr mein alha or ram baste hai....hogi problem solve....
Dhaneshpaul D.03/06/2019 17:51
Joy shree Ram joy Mata di
Kallu S.03/06/2019 16:45
Good
Rohit G.03/06/2019 16:07
Ye modi ji ka bhakt hai