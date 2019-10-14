back

Is India Really Open-Defecation Free?

Making India open-defecation free was one of the many promises that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made when he first came to power in 2014. But despite considerable progress, many poor Indians don’t have access to a clean toilet.

10/14/2019 4:58 AM
  • 559.5k
  • 195

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

169 comments

  • Chtura B.
    11/02/2019 13:01

    No

  • Soleman A.
    11/02/2019 10:50

    Modi go back

  • Ravi M.
    11/02/2019 10:17

    Andh visvas

  • Tashimraza S.
    11/02/2019 05:53

    Feku chacha

  • Haresh J.
    11/02/2019 04:28

    Fekva no aevod devo pade

  • Toni T.
    11/02/2019 04:04

    Bad man he think only hindu

  • Krushna S.
    11/01/2019 16:14

    Hi

  • Mahender S.
    11/01/2019 15:23

    Ye SAB dikhawa h

  • Mahender S.
    11/01/2019 15:22

    The ar unposibl

  • रवि स.
    11/01/2019 13:25

    स्वच्छ मुक्त का सपना लगता है ना

  • Anil K.
    11/01/2019 08:01

    Feku

  • Rakesh C.
    11/01/2019 06:49

    Kitno ka nain hua hain jake dekh

  • Rakesh C.
    11/01/2019 06:48

    Aapni maa chudarahe hain tumare se niche wale

  • Omar A.
    11/01/2019 05:26

    Are toilet baba

  • Mohammad D.
    11/01/2019 00:57

    No aoo dekhae

  • শমীক চ.
    10/31/2019 15:04

    Shit people always focus on shit 😣

  • Ram L.
    10/31/2019 10:13

    Yeh mother modi kuch nahi kiya rasta rasta pr bikari Hain unko kuck toh karna chahiya

  • Nahid M.
    10/31/2019 04:09

    jhoota pakka

  • Shivraj G.
    10/30/2019 14:15

    Modi ji,you are great person blessed is the mind who has got a son like you, modi ji,keep doing the same thing. Thank you

  • Sunil D.
    10/30/2019 11:17

    Kaun bolane wala Tujhe kar le bhai jo ichcha hai