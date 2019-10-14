back
Is India Really Open-Defecation Free?
Making India open-defecation free was one of the many promises that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made when he first came to power in 2014. But despite considerable progress, many poor Indians don’t have access to a clean toilet.
10/14/2019 4:58 AM
- 559.5k
- 4.3k
- 195
169 comments
Chtura B.11/02/2019 13:01
No
Soleman A.11/02/2019 10:50
Modi go back
Ravi M.11/02/2019 10:17
Andh visvas
Tashimraza S.11/02/2019 05:53
Feku chacha
Haresh J.11/02/2019 04:28
Fekva no aevod devo pade
Toni T.11/02/2019 04:04
Bad man he think only hindu
Krushna S.11/01/2019 16:14
Hi
Mahender S.11/01/2019 15:23
Ye SAB dikhawa h
Mahender S.11/01/2019 15:22
The ar unposibl
रवि स.11/01/2019 13:25
स्वच्छ मुक्त का सपना लगता है ना
Anil K.11/01/2019 08:01
Feku
Rakesh C.11/01/2019 06:49
Kitno ka nain hua hain jake dekh
Rakesh C.11/01/2019 06:48
Aapni maa chudarahe hain tumare se niche wale
Omar A.11/01/2019 05:26
Are toilet baba
Mohammad D.11/01/2019 00:57
No aoo dekhae
শমীক চ.10/31/2019 15:04
Shit people always focus on shit 😣
Ram L.10/31/2019 10:13
Yeh mother modi kuch nahi kiya rasta rasta pr bikari Hain unko kuck toh karna chahiya
Nahid M.10/31/2019 04:09
jhoota pakka
Shivraj G.10/30/2019 14:15
Modi ji,you are great person blessed is the mind who has got a son like you, modi ji,keep doing the same thing. Thank you
Sunil D.10/30/2019 11:17
Kaun bolane wala Tujhe kar le bhai jo ichcha hai