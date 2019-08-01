back

Is It Ok To Cancel Your Zomato Order Over Religion?

A Hindu man complained that his Zomato food order was delivered by a Muslim. Here's what the food delivery app had to say about it.

08/01/2019 5:06 PM
653 comments

  • Asia A.
    10/01/2019 07:59

    Most dirty&prejudice people on earth are Hindu nation, but their game is going to end very soon in sha Allah

  • Safraz A.
    09/26/2019 16:56

    Racist basterd. India has got some very racist people. It's a shame as we are all humans.

  • Gopinath N.
    09/19/2019 00:18

    🖕🏽you. You must be a dumb ass. Come and live in Malaysia,you racist baggar. I eat Nasi lemak which is cooked by my fellow mak cik melayu,glass noodles by my chinese uncle and thosai by my ammachi. And I love my abari very much who is my Muslim brother. Kan baby?

  • Khichi S.
    09/15/2019 16:11

    Muslim man is not the problem...the order was WORNG! The hindu guy must have ordered cow PEE .

  • Asif K.
    09/13/2019 21:20

    Well done

  • Páwán K.
    09/12/2019 19:44

    WHAT FOOD IS RELIGION YAAR?, BEEF, GOAT, SHEEP?? 😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣

  • Páwán K.
    09/12/2019 19:37

    Wat is with the muslim community lately??

  • Páwán K.
    09/12/2019 19:32

    Hahahha xD 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣

  • Shuchi A.
    09/10/2019 13:04

    O god...such an idiot#

  • Bala S.
    09/10/2019 04:55

    Are Blood have religion?

  • Ariba R.
    09/08/2019 07:40

    People think that Talibaan exist in Muslims it's not true they live everywhere in shapes of different religion, beliefs n norms. Taliban are those people who try to persuade people.

  • Ariba R.
    09/08/2019 07:38

    Narrow mentality.. By Hindu guy.

  • Nikita D.
    09/08/2019 06:51

    He reacted like that as if he was the one who made the food. Arrey.. He just delivers food.. Kaha se aate hai aise log. Fuck this shukla

  • Irfan S.
    09/03/2019 02:36

    Next they should chk whether food was grown by muslim , cut by muslim transported by muslim with oil drilled by muslim....., please stop this

  • Vipul D.
    09/01/2019 05:48

    Achha wo suwar gosh Muslim se mangayenge to chalega kya ??

  • Mlk I.
    08/30/2019 21:41

    India is no more a habitat for Muslims..

  • Uma S.
    08/30/2019 16:11

    Wah2 don't eat food because u have no idea whether the plant is Muslim or hindu

  • Yadama P.
    08/29/2019 17:29

    Worst fellows noshame ro say such word's does they how they grown up does they ate food of only Whogrown from they need uncivilized worst idiots meaning less rogues

  • Annazaina C.
    08/28/2019 06:02

    ,cow

  • Mohammed I.
    08/28/2019 01:51

    Suck a dick suck a dick suck a dick bhakts be sucking a dick