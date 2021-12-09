back
Is It Time For The Indian Preamble To Be Amended?
RJD’s MP Manoj Jha opposed the introduction of a bill to amend the Preamble, saying it's an attack on the Constitution itself.
09/12/2021 1:37 PM
32 comments
Manoj M.a day
Those who are highly educated will put 😂 this emoji, because it is beyond their apprehension
Srinivasa M.a day
When article 370,35A ,25 to 30 biased articles were introduced into constitution, then did it not compromise on National Unity? Is there any justice to suppress majority ?can Muslims be classified as minority?is 42 amendment to constitution is justifiable?
Sanjeev S.3 days
These very people stayed quiet when Indira Gandhi attacked the Constitution of India multiple times. Atleast this government is trying to correct the meddling done to the Preamble of the Constitution.
Thaju H.3 days
Socialism ...they want to erase.. already erased like secular..
Arpan M.3 days
ader preamble niye matha betha kno sob somoi
Swarnabha K.4 days
Indira Gandhi jab kiya tha tab kya tha? India kabse socialist bana? Congress k bill pass karwane k bad gawar neta
Chandra B.5 days
I wonder did anyone here actually understood what is being amended, because if one were to understand that then he/she would agree that it's a fair amendment cause socialist in its very sense doesn't promise equality in all domains which is very much required.Last but not the least if a change hasn't been brought in 50 years, that doesn't mean it shouldn't be brought up now.Idiots with fantasy to criticize everything the government brings on the floor is what this country doesn't want.
Jagdish R.5 days
In a democracy Constitution is a Supreme document. IT has to be followed by one and all
Vishwas S.5 days
Socialist word was added when the Indian Govt. Was acting as a slave of Soviet Russia.. It's very clear how they had highjacked the society using their communist tools.. it has to ammended
Santosh D.5 days
Constitution is a sham!!
Gagan B.5 days
Can't understand the rationale behind amending the preamble to include the said rights in it while they can be secured without any amendment in the constitution because constitution provides enough provisions for the govt to provide the citizens a life of dignity, right to food and all. Like it can be done under art 21, and under DPSP. And also preamble is non justifiable so what's the point?
M V.5 days
Anduva chaatu Andh bhaktom bhaago re gaddarom.
Govind B.5 days
Anything in the constitution can be amended including the preamble last time it was done during emergency while the entire opposition was in jail this moron seems to be suffering from some sort of amnesia.
Kundu P.6 days
Can we amend the preamble?
Sayantan M.6 days
Socialism sucks!! Capitalism rocks!! Socialist countries are poor!!
Ankit D.6 days
Nos were much in numbers than the ayes how come the speaker say that the ayes have it? Lol biased….disrespecting the chair
Shubham A.6 days
Fake preamble Fake constitution Construction assembly refected the idea of adding the word secular or original constitution Ram darbar k picture se start hota h Chalo secular add kr liya emergency lga kr ... Fir iska advertisment sarva dharm sambhao krne Lage jabki secular ka matlab hota h sarva panth sambhao Bechare nalle nalayk vampanthi jehadi congressi librandu ♾️☢️🙈😂 Hame koi dikkat nai h ....desh secular hona hi chahiye but rastra ka dharm sanatan h America jaise secular h pr christian believes ko follow krta h president bible ki sapath lete h Pr hum ultra secular hone ka natak krte h Jo pseudo secularism appeasement politics vote bank politics me tabdil ho jati h ... Dikkat idhar h Or is dikkat ka ilaz suru ho chuka h Apne past se sikho or future ko shape kro Vampanthiyo congressio k rone dhone se kisi ko koi fark nai pdta
Suresh P.6 days
To live in peace....for future of coming generations let's save our constitution...
Vivek P.6 days
They soon replace democratic too with authoritarian..😜
Brut India6 days
According to PRS Legislative Research, no Private Members' Bills have been passed by the Parliament since 1970. Of the 328 Private Members' Bills introduced in the 14th Lok Sabha, barely four per cent were discussed, while 96 per cent lapsed without even a single debate in the House.