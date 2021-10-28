back
Is NaMo Best PM? Here's How The World Rates His India
Amit Shah's latest praise for the PM: "Narendra Modi has been the most successful PM since Independence." But is he, really? 👀
28/10/2021 5:27 PM
- 66.4K
- 798
- 271
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
251 comments
Manu V.09/11/2021 13:22
Next step might be.... "Building Biggest statue of prime minister ".....!! Build Statues and build Nation.
Jaswant S.03/11/2021 00:25
T20 is cricket 2cup tea gujarati tughs are Howedy and home. Ghughi is scape goat.
Chiranjib S.02/11/2021 10:47
Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Atal Vajpayee were India's best PMs. Feku is a joke
Haaris K.01/11/2021 20:01
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sushant G.01/11/2021 14:34
Fekte jao
Chris D.01/11/2021 13:41
I thought this fellow has no hairs but time and again he's praising that Modi and he's proving that he is also BRAINLESS. Best Jokers Party
Kanha S.01/11/2021 08:51
After lal bahadur shastri ji
Taufique S.01/11/2021 07:28
Tu meri khuja mai teri khujata ho 😂😂😂
Manoj K.01/11/2021 06:59
कितना काम किया है चौकीदार ने देश को बर्बाद करने में हिन्दू मुस्लिम लड़ाई।hunger index में अव्वल पेट्रोल डीज़ल के कीमत नोटेबन्दी शिक्षा का बेड़ागर्क ओर सिर्फ अंदभक्त तयार किये है
Marsook V.01/11/2021 06:39
Thuglak PM....
Marsook V.01/11/2021 06:39
Mera desh vasiyon petrol/diesel/gas sabkuch mehenka huahai.......
Sajid S.01/11/2021 05:37
Yes, and you're the most successful "chamcha"🤔
Jatin S.01/11/2021 03:39
Tadipar praising fekuji
Siddhartha C.01/11/2021 00:58
Hats off!! Pure straight face me ye bol pana ek alag hi skill he bhai!!!!
Gracian D.31/10/2021 23:47
Chori hain tu totlya aur Tera dost atankvadi modi.
Deepraj D.31/10/2021 19:02
The GDP says everything ,No international investment in india ,people are losing job due to industry loss,fuel and gas price raising,by saying of few people does not mean he is a successful person.
Rajarshi B.31/10/2021 18:56
Yes he is.... u have doubt? Atleast he solved many problems - from babri to 370A....from over dependence on Imports to shutting off Pakistan.... not waited and watched.....and kept mum like the previous PM.... who remained a bootlicker of a dynasty.... Nutheads won't understand....as some people don't have any interest in understanding current affairs or the country or business -- but happy contributing to opposition rants....
Bhat M.31/10/2021 17:34
Tumharay kehnay say kuch nai hota, desh kya kehta hai yeh desh achi tarah jaanta hai...
DrShraddha T.31/10/2021 16:23
Wat a good joke.. Kapil sharma k show me jana chahiye inko... Accha nai bhaut accha joke mara...
Adnan S.31/10/2021 14:47
Don't believe this tadipaar bald headed moron.