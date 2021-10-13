back

Is PM Modi A Dictator?

Does PM Modi believe in a dictatorship? Amit Shah had an answer...

13/10/2021 1:20 PMupdated: 13/10/2021 1:21 PM
  • 119.4K
  • 331

307 comments

  • Munaff S.
    19 hours

    First decrease petrol and diesel prices then talk about nation and ur modi India is going through worst days due to increase of all prices

  • Ja G.
    a day

    Yeah he should dictat

  • Soe N.
    2 days

    Idiot home minister!

  • Syed Y.
    2 days

    Sab ka sunta hai maan ka karta hai🤣🤣🤣

  • Janet N.
    3 days

    He listens to him, that brings profit for them .that's it

  • John B.
    3 days

    BJP started internal problem.

  • Redclaws P.
    3 days

    Wa dah no thloh

  • Zaheer A.
    3 days

    . khud b Harami aur support bhi harami ko krte ho,,, musalmano k dushamo,, kuch hasil nae hoga tum begherton ko...

  • Ravindra P.
    3 days

    Motabhai bhi fekne lage...

  • Ramnesh K.
    3 days

    Rubbish

  • Suman B.
    3 days

    bhai kuch bolna chahoge iss bare main...

  • Rajeev R.
    3 days

    Ek interview sahu se karwa do

  • Mohamed M.
    3 days

    Jo sabse zyada fekta hy.... Feku 😅

  • Manav K.
    3 days

    How are ppl commenting on Facebook if modi ji was a dictator? Wanna see dictatorship? You are free to export yourself to North korea

  • Rahul S.
    3 days

    Does this channel believe in running anti-government one sided propaganda ? Read their titles and you’ll get the answer

  • Maksud H.
    4 days

    Moja laglo

  • Venkataram V.
    4 days

    When all empty brain's are together Than only economy fails and inflation goes up

  • রথীজিৎ দ.
    4 days

    Reporter alive after interview 🤔 .

  • Subhradeep D.
    4 days

    This is how your BFF tries to clear up the mess that you have created! 😌

  • Rahul S.
    4 days

    and that is why he never attend live public press conference 🤣🤣

