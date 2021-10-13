Is PM Modi A Dictator?

She Was Shamed For Not Wearing A Bra
307 comments
Munaff S.19 hours
First decrease petrol and diesel prices then talk about nation and ur modi India is going through worst days due to increase of all prices
Ja G.a day
Yeah he should dictat
Soe N.2 days
Idiot home minister!
Syed Y.2 days
Sab ka sunta hai maan ka karta hai🤣🤣🤣
Janet N.3 days
He listens to him, that brings profit for them .that's it
John B.3 days
BJP started internal problem.
Redclaws P.3 days
Wa dah no thloh
Zaheer A.3 days
. khud b Harami aur support bhi harami ko krte ho,,, musalmano k dushamo,, kuch hasil nae hoga tum begherton ko...
Ravindra P.3 days
Motabhai bhi fekne lage...
Ramnesh K.3 days
Rubbish
Suman B.3 days
bhai kuch bolna chahoge iss bare main...
Rajeev R.3 days
Ek interview sahu se karwa do
Mohamed M.3 days
Jo sabse zyada fekta hy.... Feku 😅
Manav K.3 days
How are ppl commenting on Facebook if modi ji was a dictator? Wanna see dictatorship? You are free to export yourself to North korea
Rahul S.3 days
Does this channel believe in running anti-government one sided propaganda ? Read their titles and you’ll get the answer
Maksud H.4 days
Moja laglo
Venkataram V.4 days
When all empty brain's are together Than only economy fails and inflation goes up
রথীজিৎ দ.4 days
Reporter alive after interview 🤔 .
Subhradeep D.4 days
This is how your BFF tries to clear up the mess that you have created! 😌
Rahul S.4 days
and that is why he never attend live public press conference 🤣🤣