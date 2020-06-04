back

Is RSS Anti-Dalit? A Former Insider’s Account

A former RSS worker recounts his disillusionment with the Sangh.

04/06/2020 6:57 AM
Politics

608 comments

  • Hameed A.
    an hour

    This is the real face of RSS.

  • Serajuddin K.
    an hour

    Though belated, yet he understood the truth.

  • Mahesh D.
    an hour

    Brut is using false cooked stories to discredit RSS.looks like rice bag convert with hidden agenda.

  • Badsha M.
    an hour

  • Badsha M.
    an hour

  • Husen K.
    an hour

    Musalmano ko jihadi bolne wale chutiyo ki pol khul gyi khud nafrat faila rahe hai mulk me aur badnaam karte hai musalmano ko😠

  • Amit C.
    an hour

    I disagree , now no one cares about Jat pat. We are all Hindus

  • Apoorva S.
    2 hours

    Looks Brut is spreading propaganda. shame

  • Ranjitha M.
    2 hours

    Fake news.... RSS is beyond religion... He might be anti modi or anti BJP

  • Kiran C.
    2 hours

    Place is there for every one, enlightened will always stay close to every one's heart. And their is class creed in every part of the world, however you can always make your life happy and glorify forever, with out waiting for once acknowledgement..

  • Siddharth N.
    2 hours

    Sold out...posting a video like this during this pandemic is utterly shameful...rss has been doing great relief work whenever there is a problem in this country.....btw no video from your portal regarding the adventures of tabligi jamat....

  • Amirishetti S.
    2 hours

  • Sreyas M.
    2 hours

    Yes they are very much. They just want to Brahmins to rule and rest others as their servants. Just like the orthodox thinking. They never participated in the Freedom Struggle. The reason Godse the Terrorist killed Gandhi was Gandhi was treating everyone equal and there was equality. Brahmins didn't like it and feared that their status in the country will go down.

  • Debasish B.
    2 hours

  • Montu S.
    2 hours

    this is true???

  • Prarit A.
    2 hours

    The Person admit the actual reality of our history but from the eyes of liberals

  • Prashanth V.
    2 hours

    This cannot be true.Please do not share this video. Looks like a paid agent.

  • Sunish S.
    2 hours

    Many Chuthiyas Like Him..Are Still in the RSS Ready to die...for these SAVARNNA maggots !

  • Satish K.
    2 hours

    Brute channel . That's apt for you.

  • Vikram S.
    2 hours

    Being Rajput and I hate this cast system ... It must be nullified... Only first name no surname