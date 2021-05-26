back
Is The UP Government Removing Shrouds From Their Dead?
Shrouds are being removed from the shallow graves along the Ganga in UP in these surprising visuals from Prayagraj. But why?
26/05/2021 1:55 PMupdated: 26/05/2021 1:56 PM
- 310.2K
- 2.7K
- 318
267 comments
Sandhya R.2 hours
Abhinav S.4 hours
FAKE VIDEO- OLD video, They will never send any one to work on this without any PPE kit or mask. The man is working without any of these
Chandni B.5 hours
No respect for the dead. Appalling
Kamran M.8 hours
What if it was done by muslim
Jaikala G.10 hours
Please reduce the music vo
Sandeep J.11 hours
First time seeing money spent on clean ganga project.😐What we really need is clean india project of DIRT
Nikhil G.14 hours
We deserve this....
Shafiq K.14 hours
Lived as Hindus Yogi made them muslim after death
Ariful H.a day
May all the souls rest in peace!
Sailesh R.a day
Congrats mr. Feku yougi adityanath
Anil T.a day
Bjp ne sirf rajniti ki hai Hindu ke naam par
Anil T.a day
From were this bodies come from
Anil T.a day
Up ka mantri kya zak mar raha hai
M S.a day
Kaffan choor.
Sadia B.a day
kya story hy
Sk A.a day
Eye he Ram rajja ❓ ❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓❓
Smati D.a day
One side media
Wangshi L.a day
Sad reality
Khalil H.a day
Hamare Pradhan Sevak Modi Ji Jindabad
Khalil H.a day
Desh taraki ke raha par . Jindabad jindabad jindabad.