ISRO Scientist Claims He Was Poisoned

Praveen P.18 hours
It is easy to point out which country is the perpetrator. I have two countries in my list.
Mathaikutty V.a day
Anarchy and chaos all over the nation...
Ritesh R.a day
Mossad
डायनामाइट व.a day
this is alarming
Neha K.2 days
This is disturbing.
Himanshu R.2 days
Jo desh ke liye kuch kar rahe unke liye kuch karna chahiye
Shuvra S.2 days
But why the killing?!!!
Abdul A.2 days
And government prioritizes security to kangana ranaut .
Yohanna P.2 days
El A.2 days
There is 1 wing in india which can't see india develop which can't see India's good and good reputation. I don't want to mention who it is and why it's azadi gang
Vidya S.2 days
So sad...
Rajin E.2 days
Can and will happen
Ajay D.2 days
I remember reading a book called " The Open Verdict " by Tony ....about 25 years ago. It's like an investigative journalism. In this book the author brought the attention of 28 British Scientists all working in UK were mysteriously found dead. They were all working in a very sensitive and top secret defense system. Anyway all of them died in mysterious circumstances. The Coroner couldn't finalise the cause of their deaths and therefore these cases were left as " Open Verdict " After reading that book l kept an interest on this matter. During my observation the figure rose from 28 to 36 in a short interval of time. These matter do not get much coverage by the Medias from unknown reasons. The last British Scientist to be killed was Dr David Kelly who was amongst UN Inspectors in Iraq on WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION. Dr Kelly officially declared that Iraq had no weapon of mass destruction. I'm no more interested on this as we don't get a full coverage from the media but I'm sure since the book was written to date there must have been more than 50 British Scientists killed. Killing scientists is like a spy mission. There are so many living scientists whose lives are in real danger but the media would rather report on the bloody corrupted Bollywood boufons than informing us of the true facts. Poisoning and killing scientists are high on some organisations list. Next will be me for revealing their acts of cruelty.
Lakhmikant M.2 days
Give protection to kagna she is the real scientist😁.
Sunil V.2 days
Chokidar chor
Pampa R.2 days
Extremely unfortunate. Arsenic leaves behind skin infection.
Syed W.2 days
Politician's come and go scientists will always work for nations betterment , they should be protected at any cost !! Security should be peaks arround them !!
Khalid S.2 days
We should protect our bright minds of nation.
Vidya S.2 days
Intelligence agency must pay attention to it, I hope they might be active to provide protection. Due to this, India could not make aircraft engine by now.
Puneeth H.2 days
The stories you've heard about our scientists dying in mysterious ways are true. It all started with Homi Baba Sab.