It's Hijab Vs. Saffron Scarves In This Karnataka District
First Muslim students complained about their school banning hijabs. This prompted a "saffron scarf" threat from the right-wing. Where is Karnataka headed?
11/01/2022 1:24 PMupdated: 11/01/2022 2:39 PM
266 comments
Jawad H.32 minutes
So happy to see these type of people and there increasing number.
Teresa M.34 minutes
Family
Manish D.34 minutes
Saffron crazed ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥
Nayeem M.35 minutes
Godi government side effects
Md A.35 minutes
Start with uniform military dress for all Indian soldiers. 🙏🙏
Teresa M.36 minutes
What harassment! These guys shud be in prison thsts where they belong!
Ratheesh N.37 minutes
A school that is having a uniform dress code that wants to make everyone equal. Even after knowing the school bans the individual religious representation. Some people get admitted there and spreads religion there. As if only one religion so pious that it should always be withheld. After 18 any religious identity is fine. School children should not be identified by religion. This is the stage when everyone should feel like hindu,muslim or christian are same people only. When you make a difference like this in very small age, the difference stays in the mind.
Kaviraj B.38 minutes
Grew up both comunities.you are ruining this beautiful world with your. Shit false ideologies
Richa A.38 minutes
Isko hijab phnine do ta k us me bomb lga k aye ar pure college ko uda de bloody terrorist attackers
Remsanga C.39 minutes
Those Hindu extemist need to ve punish harshly and suspended for the better future for everyone...
MIthesh K.40 minutes
Brut Thanks for the video...it has helped awaken several Hindu's from their Secularism Slumber of Generations... Currently anything anti Hindu is secularism as it can be ascertained from the chats and from your style of reporting...
Sabir M.41 minutes
Mehtab Singh https://youtu.be/MeoVRGK8pAM
Mujahid H.an hour
kangna ranwath actress said azaadi modi k gunda raaj mea mili india ko jisney gujrath mea hindu atang dekha k hindu parchaar shoro kiya. she got awarded by modi sarkaar this is reality of india 2022.
Nouman A.an hour
These monkeys are influenced by feku and baba.
Mujahid H.an hour
why hindu afraid of non sence things they burned Masjid in tripura no action on tv yogi tiyagi tell hindu ppl kill Muslims in india where are justice in india why coward rss bjp hindu samajh party afraid of Muslims ??? politics cant turn hindu religion as noble. shame on hindu part for coward dirty act go and face and Muslim guy u will get tears from bihind.
William R.an hour
Wearing Hijab is not compulsory its not written in constitution why to wear it ??
Sultan S.an hour
Go to another college
Amir M.an hour
Andkbhkto ldkyu ki trah..... Dupatta aur lipstick bi lga na shiiru kro
S.t. A.an hour
Karnataka on untrodden path ....!
Shaheed M.an hour
How can Indians hate each other over differences in culture, beliefs, clothing etc? Have you all gone mad?