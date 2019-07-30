It's Tigers VS Cows

On World Tiger Day, India celebrated the big cat's roaring numbers. But how does it compare to India's most controversial animal?
172 comments
Basab B.12/02/2019 12:44
Which music is this ??
Shiv D.08/20/2019 02:38
But india is giving india a bad name. It is their internal matter
Rajesh P.08/19/2019 06:10
T4hjkohPppii I Pont London L
Amit K.08/18/2019 21:50
Pakkamuslim nibba editor hai iska
Harshit M.08/18/2019 15:52
How can u call our Gau mata a controversial animal fuck off brut india 😠😠😠
Divyang G.08/18/2019 11:37
Great analysis... The more you spew venom against hindus and and now even cows the more terms you add to modi's govt...
Singhshubham A.08/18/2019 09:41
Kyoki mai tumhari ammi chodunga
Vì R.08/16/2019 17:39
Bawass page.....brut india....u r the brut
Mathew R.08/16/2019 16:39
Athanu njangade India......aah pinne ee video ondakkiyavane sangi chettanmaru kananda.....😜
Tirtha Y.08/16/2019 06:46
Why you used the Muslim fundamental issue ...you fucking bustard ...your mom feed you her milk...are you cut yor mon head...? Tell me.. fucking ***" Jay Sri Ram..love abvp...paihli fursat sa Nikal..India Ko tera jarorat nahi
Anush A.08/15/2019 20:22
What you trying to say
Saddam A.08/15/2019 15:49
Hi
Bharath M.08/15/2019 15:24
Shut up admin, so u start eating stray dogs too ,they too cause accidents barks in the middle of the night, n u die before that bcus u r useless
Durai A.08/15/2019 07:00
If we cant afford you can we slaughter you brut. Bastard what logic behind this post. Just Hatred towards Hindus
Rakesh B.08/15/2019 06:15
. Have a look
Himanshu K.08/15/2019 02:54
It's your responsibility to save our culture, every country does it why shouldn't we....
Ritesh T.08/14/2019 22:14
This BRUT page support the urban Naxal ideologies. They will always post smthing against Hinduism.
DrMaitreya D.08/14/2019 05:32
I unsubscribed Brut just now. Educate yourself before you say anything
DrMaitreya D.08/14/2019 05:28
Useless Brut. Brut has Zero knowledge on Cow, benefits of Cow protection. And how to use cow for Economic growth. Pls visit Govardhan eco village and learn
Sajan T.08/13/2019 17:02
But iam so happy to say that all this stray cattles can emit oxygen ... so no problem with their increasing numbers . More cows more oxygen .😂😁😁😂😂😂