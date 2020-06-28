back

ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains

These jawans seemed calm even as they performed yoga asanas on 'breath-taking' mountain tops. 🧘‍♂️

06/22/2020 5:57 PMupdated: 06/23/2020 7:41 AM
  • 24.8k
  • 20

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

18 comments

  • Ateih L.
    06/28/2020 19:16

    Not only yoga practice punching, slapping and hitting with slippers👡 has stop

  • KS M.
    06/26/2020 14:13

    Pray and meditate to Lord Shiva. Develop inner strength, peace and serenity and dispel hatred and evil within. Shiva sambo-shiva shambo.... Om nama Shiva ya...

  • Ahmad A.
    06/24/2020 04:28

    2 minutes silence for those brave soldiers who got beaten by Chinese soldiers and still claim that we have killed 43 Chinese soldiers..

  • Mark Welsh
    06/23/2020 22:56

    Have you heard of the great opportunity which it's turning a lot of individuals into multimillionaire today with just a minimum of investment.yuor financial struggles will be over,click on the link below for more info https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFGws5maNkEWMvCHsw https://wa.me/15162465594

  • Himanshu C.
    06/23/2020 18:09

    😍😍

  • Brut India
    06/23/2020 07:01

    These men performed yoga in water in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on Yoga Day: https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/international-yoga-day-2020-aqua-yoga-tamil-nadu-6470602/

  • Sudha B.
    06/23/2020 05:51

    Brave attitude

  • Shrma S.
    06/23/2020 05:30

    Its order by mha lol

  • Umar Y.
    06/23/2020 03:15

    chinese log hr koi cheeze khalete hai....

  • Bushra F.
    06/23/2020 02:49

    https://youtu.be/lhNQENgZJGY

  • Veere G.
    06/23/2020 01:06

    We appreciate yoga ಒಣ snow .

  • Lorena M.
    06/22/2020 22:39

    Stress reliever...

  • Cinzia G.
    06/22/2020 21:30

    Im Italian...this is FAN TAS TIC!

  • Bharat M.
    06/22/2020 20:46

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Shiva M.
    06/22/2020 19:59

    pranayama helps in increasing the core temperatures

  • Sourav K.
    06/22/2020 19:48

    Hello

  • Tage N.
    06/22/2020 18:10

    We salute you stay strong and safe... Jai Hind

  • FarHan D.
    06/22/2020 18:08

    Or phir aik jaga se pakistani aRmy Or dusri jaga se china arMy maar k nikal deti hai😀😅