Jain Monk’s Welcome Sparks Covid-19 Scare

This is what happened when a Jain monk and his group arrived in Banda, MP. 🤔

05/14/2020 11:02 AM
127 comments

  • Debbarma R.
    6 hours

    Stupid..morons ....if u wanna die just die don’t be dangerous for others life 😡😡😡🤬🤬

  • Sinan B.
    8 hours

  • AinulHassan K.
    9 hours

    Shaitan is on high rise

  • Samrat B.
    10 hours

    I think the people who are high profile and have to make such travels must inform the government of their plan and avoid such gatherings, They can silently in the night, reach to their necessary destination, If they avoid to do so, they are directly responsible for causing the crowd, and must be held accountable for it. I think we as humans should learn the difference between religion and cults.

  • Ali S.
    12 hours

    Marne do....nango ki baaraat nikli hai....corona ko gaand mai ghusne mai aaram hoga........abi media ki maa chud rahi hai....koi nahi bolega

  • Rajarshi D.
    12 hours

    Lockdown the entire Nation for another two weeks, Wait, 2 months,,, No no,,, 2 years,,!!! Best solution I say 😂

  • Vai B.
    12 hours

    We have to live with corona. So they doing the same.

  • Manu V.
    12 hours

    No one should be spared for such acts during a pandemic... No one is above the law if the land... The sponsors and beneficiaties of the event should be found and persecuted...

  • Ayusha
    12 hours

    They will never telecast this stupidity and Indian media will only target Muslims for each and everything.. They will never react on those video's. Useless government useless media people. Rip Indians

  • Omr Y.
    12 hours

    They are not jain they are muslims😁😄🙃😀

  • Amol V.
    14 hours

    Death of all these idiots will save lives of many many Non Vegetarians... Die

  • Christopher R.
    14 hours

    The police commissioner and Chief Minister must resign immediately.

  • Salmaan T.
    15 hours

    Any nearby mosque for blame transfer?

  • Jay N.
    16 hours

    So sad and its a pita people are not realizing how much the government is doing an yet people do not have civic pride in their own country.

  • Aparna K.
    17 hours

    Case against monks - as simple as that...

  • Muhammed F.
    17 hours

    Never take an action against them.buz its there faith....😂😂

  • Jignesh K.
    19 hours

    I see you never have problems with Namaz gathering or Tablighi Jamaat but definitely with Jain Monks, are they biased?

  • Aamir S.
    20 hours

    I am just wondering the hype and propaganda will spread if this crowd was responsible by any muslim preacher or jamaati. No media coverage no prime time nothing , where that all barking beggars of fake channels , Still they believe that they are adhering secularism was the biggest fun to them , Bigotry at its height.

  • Ali J.
    20 hours

    These are Crona 💣

  • Zacksrinivas S.
    a day

    These people are shameless