Jain Monk’s Welcome Sparks Covid-19 Scare
Are Victims of Industrial Accidents At Higher Risk of Covid?
Vizag & Beyond: Industrial Disasters In India
Many Indians Die In Vizag Gas Leak
Liquor Sale Amid Lockdown Sparks Mad Rush
Labourers Hide In Cement Mixer To Go Home
Stupid..morons ....if u wanna die just die don’t be dangerous for others life 😡😡😡🤬🤬
🙄
Shaitan is on high rise
I think the people who are high profile and have to make such travels must inform the government of their plan and avoid such gatherings,
They can silently in the night, reach to their necessary destination,
If they avoid to do so, they are directly responsible for causing the crowd, and must be held accountable for it.
I think we as humans should learn the difference between religion and cults.
Marne do....nango ki baaraat nikli hai....corona ko gaand mai ghusne mai aaram hoga........abi media ki maa chud rahi hai....koi nahi bolega
Lockdown the entire Nation for another two weeks,
Wait, 2 months,,,
No no,,, 2 years,,!!!
Best solution I say
😂
We have to live with corona. So they doing the same.
No one should be spared for such acts during a pandemic... No one is above the law if the land... The sponsors and beneficiaties of the event should be found and persecuted...
They will never telecast this stupidity and Indian media will only target Muslims for each and everything.. They will never react on those video's. Useless government useless media people.
Rip Indians
They are not jain they are muslims😁😄🙃😀
Death of all these idiots will save lives of many many
Non Vegetarians...
Die
The police commissioner and Chief Minister must resign immediately.
Any nearby mosque for blame transfer?
So sad and its a pita people are not realizing how much the government is doing an yet people do not have civic pride in their own country.
Case against monks - as simple as that...
Never take an action against them.buz its there faith....😂😂
I see you never have problems with Namaz gathering or Tablighi Jamaat but definitely with Jain Monks, are they biased?
I am just wondering the hype and propaganda will spread if this crowd was responsible by any muslim preacher or jamaati. No media coverage no prime time nothing , where that all barking beggars of fake channels , Still they believe that they are adhering secularism was the biggest fun to them , Bigotry at its height.
These are Crona 💣
These people are shameless
127 comments
Debbarma R.6 hours
Stupid..morons ....if u wanna die just die don’t be dangerous for others life 😡😡😡🤬🤬
Sinan B.8 hours
🙄
AinulHassan K.9 hours
Shaitan is on high rise
Samrat B.10 hours
I think the people who are high profile and have to make such travels must inform the government of their plan and avoid such gatherings, They can silently in the night, reach to their necessary destination, If they avoid to do so, they are directly responsible for causing the crowd, and must be held accountable for it. I think we as humans should learn the difference between religion and cults.
Ali S.12 hours
Marne do....nango ki baaraat nikli hai....corona ko gaand mai ghusne mai aaram hoga........abi media ki maa chud rahi hai....koi nahi bolega
Rajarshi D.12 hours
Lockdown the entire Nation for another two weeks, Wait, 2 months,,, No no,,, 2 years,,!!! Best solution I say 😂
Vai B.12 hours
We have to live with corona. So they doing the same.
Manu V.12 hours
No one should be spared for such acts during a pandemic... No one is above the law if the land... The sponsors and beneficiaties of the event should be found and persecuted...
Ayusha12 hours
They will never telecast this stupidity and Indian media will only target Muslims for each and everything.. They will never react on those video's. Useless government useless media people. Rip Indians
Omr Y.12 hours
They are not jain they are muslims😁😄🙃😀
Amol V.14 hours
Death of all these idiots will save lives of many many Non Vegetarians... Die
Christopher R.14 hours
The police commissioner and Chief Minister must resign immediately.
Salmaan T.15 hours
Any nearby mosque for blame transfer?
Jay N.16 hours
So sad and its a pita people are not realizing how much the government is doing an yet people do not have civic pride in their own country.
Aparna K.17 hours
Case against monks - as simple as that...
Muhammed F.17 hours
Never take an action against them.buz its there faith....😂😂
Jignesh K.19 hours
I see you never have problems with Namaz gathering or Tablighi Jamaat but definitely with Jain Monks, are they biased?
Aamir S.20 hours
I am just wondering the hype and propaganda will spread if this crowd was responsible by any muslim preacher or jamaati. No media coverage no prime time nothing , where that all barking beggars of fake channels , Still they believe that they are adhering secularism was the biggest fun to them , Bigotry at its height.
Ali J.20 hours
These are Crona 💣
Zacksrinivas S.a day
These people are shameless