back
Jaishankar holds up mirror to Europe on Russian oil import
India was questioned for importing Russian oil. So, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called out Europe's hypocrisy of sanctions.
04/04/2022 5:27 PM
- 190.9K
- 3.8K
- 142
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
125 comments
John P.6 hours
Because its all in contacts and agreements they can't just stop sanctions are complexed they don't work like painkiller it takes time
Jacq D.20 hours
USA sends a sepoy to threaten india... Sepoy shoud answer why usa didn't stop Uranium import from Russia 😀... That's coz USA has alternate for Oil but not for uranium.
Miglius S.a day
Should just sanction India and let them drown in there own shit...
Santosh K.a day
India shoud do whatever good suits to it. We should not believe in the habitual lier like USA. USA can go any extent to save it's citizens or it's interest for that matter. Time and again many wars were thrust upon the whole world by the cunning USA to protect it's interests say in the name of WMDs in Iraq Bin Laden in Afghanistan etc. We r a sovereign country and we can take decisions.
Beth M.a day
Hypocrisy in its highest elitist form. Good for you India . Show them that truth will keep your country free from the influence of the western bigots. Love it when you side with fairness and truth. You rock.
Kevin G.a day
PLSS PRAY FIR PEACE
Kevin G.a day
Pray for peace
Kevin G.a day
I. Think youre monkey
Kevin G.a day
Hmmp
Ritesh A.a day
I think he will be the candidate of prime misister post for 2029 from bjp
Peter P.a day
Liz Truss is a nobody
Richard R.2 days
India does NOT care a damn for UsA or Europe !!!! India needs to be independent n see its own interest before !!!
Max C.2 days
Now lot Indian and media awake from sleep now..to see the hypocrite true face of american politician and western world.... Syabas slave dog awake then
Venkata G.2 days
If Gandhi alive today, he will play charkha in Ukraine with Support from US & Smiles each & every minute till Ukraine destroyed. Then Whole world would presided him For saving Ukraine map not land . Just how he did for India. We lost land but remained only MAP ..
Lincoln T.2 days
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202204/1257500.shtml
D L.2 days
At times like this the government must stay strong and forget internal struggle and come together as one .
Minyak T.2 days
https://youtube.com/shorts/E7Mvxa-bOiU?feature=share
Bhupathy B.2 days
We Indians never forget British colonial rule.still they wishes to loot us.Support Russia
Rahul S.2 days
Watch the Ukraine's truth, how the deep state of USA hatched this war - prof. John mearsheimer https://youtu.be/T6mw9U62ZJU
Bunty R.2 days
Unnati ho Bhartiya mudra ki.. taki har Bhartiya surakshit rahe... uske baad sabka bhala ho.. I'm so nice mean person