Jaishankar holds up mirror to Europe on Russian oil import

India was questioned for importing Russian oil. So, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called out Europe's hypocrisy of sanctions.

04/04/2022 5:27 PM
125 comments

  • John P.
    6 hours

    Because its all in contacts and agreements they can't just stop sanctions are complexed they don't work like painkiller it takes time

  • Jacq D.
    20 hours

    USA sends a sepoy to threaten india... Sepoy shoud answer why usa didn't stop Uranium import from Russia 😀... That's coz USA has alternate for Oil but not for uranium.

  • Miglius S.
    a day

    Should just sanction India and let them drown in there own shit...

  • Santosh K.
    a day

    India shoud do whatever good suits to it. We should not believe in the habitual lier like USA. USA can go any extent to save it's citizens or it's interest for that matter. Time and again many wars were thrust upon the whole world by the cunning USA to protect it's interests say in the name of WMDs in Iraq Bin Laden in Afghanistan etc. We r a sovereign country and we can take decisions.

  • Beth M.
    a day

    Hypocrisy in its highest elitist form. Good for you India . Show them that truth will keep your country free from the influence of the western bigots. Love it when you side with fairness and truth. You rock.

  • Kevin G.
    a day

    PLSS PRAY FIR PEACE

  • Kevin G.
    a day

    Pray for peace

  • Kevin G.
    a day

    I. Think youre monkey

  • Kevin G.
    a day

    Hmmp

  • Ritesh A.
    a day

    I think he will be the candidate of prime misister post for 2029 from bjp

  • Peter P.
    a day

    Liz Truss is a nobody

  • Richard R.
    2 days

    India does NOT care a damn for UsA or Europe !!!! India needs to be independent n see its own interest before !!!

  • Max C.
    2 days

    Now lot Indian and media awake from sleep now..to see the hypocrite true face of american politician and western world.... Syabas slave dog awake then

  • Venkata G.
    2 days

    If Gandhi alive today, he will play charkha in Ukraine with Support from US & Smiles each & every minute till Ukraine destroyed. Then Whole world would presided him For saving Ukraine map not land . Just how he did for India. We lost land but remained only MAP ..

  • Lincoln T.
    2 days

    https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202204/1257500.shtml

  • D L.
    2 days

    At times like this the government must stay strong and forget internal struggle and come together as one .

  • Minyak T.
    2 days

    https://youtube.com/shorts/E7Mvxa-bOiU?feature=share

  • Bhupathy B.
    2 days

    We Indians never forget British colonial rule.still they wishes to loot us.Support Russia

  • Rahul S.
    2 days

    Watch the Ukraine's truth, how the deep state of USA hatched this war - prof. John mearsheimer https://youtu.be/T6mw9U62ZJU

  • Bunty R.
    2 days

    Unnati ho Bhartiya mudra ki.. taki har Bhartiya surakshit rahe... uske baad sabka bhala ho.. I'm so nice mean person

