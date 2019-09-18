back
Jaishankar Takes Hard Swing At Pakistan On 100 Days Of Modi 2.0
After scrapping Aricle 370, India is ratcheting up its claim over the Kashmiri territory administered by Pakistan. This is what Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar exactly said while addressing the media on the completion of 100 days of Narendra Modi’s second term.
09/18/2019 12:31 PM
140 comments
Biju M.10/05/2019 18:41
Better late than never
Pankaj S.10/04/2019 15:54
Indian Politicians tried to Mislead Kashmir, Physical Jurisdiction is NOT What they should look for, WHEN IT COMES TO KASHMIR ISSUE, But Yes, Talking and OPEN DISCUSSIONS may lead to CONSENSUS, May The Govt Realize their Mistake and Win Kashmir's Heart because LOVE WINS HEART, MANIPULATION JUST KEEPS THE MIND BUSY.
Sheikh A.10/04/2019 11:38
haan tera baap ka ha bc kashmir pe farze kabza kr rakha ha bakwass kr rha mc
Dar A.10/04/2019 02:24
He is a drunkard frustrated person who doesn't know what is happening in Kashmir What kind of terrorism he talks about he isn't aware about state terrorism of India in Kashmir He didn't know actually what does the word terrorism means coz he is a Andbhakt
Ten Y.10/03/2019 14:47
That right 👍
صوفی ع.10/02/2019 16:58
Abyy gonchu IOK Ko tu aap control nahi karsakhte AJK ki baat kar rahe ho... Tell all Indians the threat was fantastic.... 😂😂😂
Jeey W.10/01/2019 08:42
I think he is in trauma...... Get well soon..... 😄😄😁..... Comedian
Dipanjan S.10/01/2019 08:41
Well said sir ji🧡🇮🇳
Sujit S.10/01/2019 02:45
Aab ke bar 'pok' paar😂😂😂😂
Pynkhlainbor P.09/30/2019 18:57
Kashmir belong to my country my India sir it will belong forever
Sumanth M.09/30/2019 17:47
why imran khan was interfering article 370 there are so many problems in pakisthan imran khan must interfer their own problems not other countries internal matters exactly jammu and kashmir belongs to india
Bhan A.09/30/2019 13:21
The conclusion of IMRAN KHAN speech was NUCLEAR BLACKMAIL and Jihaadi Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir provoked and Supported by Pakistan since 1989. Jihaadi Terrorists were redirected from Afghanistan to Kashmir via Pakistan by Zia Ul Haq and the legacy of Jihaadi Terrorism Industry was continued without interruption by the successive Govts in Pakistan.. Imran Khan is such leader of Modern world who is justifying Jihaadi Terrorism happening in the world. Terrorists look forward to IMRAN KHAN for future projects..
Mitali D.09/30/2019 05:01
Ayjaz K.09/29/2019 17:28
Hahahaha nice story hahahaha
Pintu K.09/29/2019 13:47
👉🌹👌🏿
Itz T.09/29/2019 08:52
We Never except india
Sandeep S.09/29/2019 04:15
Well said sir .. respect
Imsufi Z.09/28/2019 21:59
You are liars indians
Himanshu N.09/28/2019 18:16
Are Inshallah Kashmir ke baad POK bhi Hindustaan ka hoga Are Alhum Dulhillah 😂🤣😂🤣😂
Ismail S.09/28/2019 12:20
