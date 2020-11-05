back
Jalandhar's Bebe Ji Is Serving Some Love
Affordable roti, sabzi, and dal, why would you go anywhere else? This 70-year-old making ends meet got a shout-out from Diljit Dosanjh.
05/11/2020 9:07 AMupdated: 05/11/2020 9:09 AM
81 comments
Sergi R.2 hours
They need help. Lets help them
শঙ্কর দ.5 hours
জয় মা
Abdul K.11 hours
These are real super heroes. I feel so humbled.
Yogesh T.12 hours
bhai in logon ke liye kuch karo 🙏
Abhishek B.12 hours
life !!
Abdul K.13 hours
These videos address the basic problem our country have... "Absence of social security for informal sector employees"
Sharique A.14 hours
There is nothing to feel sympathy because we have a large no of Indians sleeping empty stomach and these things can only be solved by the collaboration of society and the out tax paid government
Crin B.15 hours
Women like her are so inspiring, the courage and care she shows is blazing.
Nomi R.17 hours
Allah bhala kare babe jee ka Luv and respect from Pakistan
Nida B.17 hours
Wonderful
Ratna S.17 hours
Salute
Manu S.18 hours
success
Ananya S.18 hours
I don't stay there but my heart goes out to you. ❤️
Leema K.21 hours
Love u bebe ji 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Andy H.21 hours
Respect ✊🏽
Gaurav S.a day
Fuddu hai Baba ka dhaba, jisne help kee usi ki maa bhen kar rha hai ab
Erum R.a day
Wah bebe ji
Arpit S.a day
Instead of that nashedi baba she needs most help
Anila P.a day
Where are her nasty children ?
Anila P.a day
Where are her children ?