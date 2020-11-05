back

Jalandhar's Bebe Ji Is Serving Some Love

Affordable roti, sabzi, and dal, why would you go anywhere else? This 70-year-old making ends meet got a shout-out from Diljit Dosanjh.

05/11/2020 9:07 AMupdated: 05/11/2020 9:09 AM
  • 204.9K
  • 90

81 comments

  • Sergi R.
    2 hours

    They need help. Lets help them

  • শঙ্কর দ.
    5 hours

    জয় মা

  • Abdul K.
    11 hours

    These are real super heroes. I feel so humbled.

  • Yogesh T.
    12 hours

    bhai in logon ke liye kuch karo 🙏

  • Abhishek B.
    12 hours

    life !!

  • Abdul K.
    13 hours

    These videos address the basic problem our country have... "Absence of social security for informal sector employees"

  • Sharique A.
    14 hours

    There is nothing to feel sympathy because we have a large no of Indians sleeping empty stomach and these things can only be solved by the collaboration of society and the out tax paid government

  • Crin B.
    15 hours

    Women like her are so inspiring, the courage and care she shows is blazing.

  • Nomi R.
    17 hours

    Allah bhala kare babe jee ka Luv and respect from Pakistan

  • Nida B.
    17 hours

    Wonderful

  • Ratna S.
    17 hours

    Salute

  • Manu S.
    18 hours

    success

  • Ananya S.
    18 hours

    I don't stay there but my heart goes out to you. ❤️

  • Leema K.
    21 hours

    Love u bebe ji 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Andy H.
    21 hours

    Respect ✊🏽

  • Gaurav S.
    a day

    Fuddu hai Baba ka dhaba, jisne help kee usi ki maa bhen kar rha hai ab

  • Erum R.
    a day

    Wah bebe ji

  • Arpit S.
    a day

    Instead of that nashedi baba she needs most help

  • Anila P.
    a day

    Where are her nasty children ?

  • Anila P.
    a day

    Where are her children ?

