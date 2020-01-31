back
Jamia Shocker: Who’s The Teen With The Gun?
A teenager pulled out a gun in broad daylight and fired at anti-CAA protestors near Delhi’s Jamia Millia University. Why is India’s capital on the boil?
01/31/2020 4:22 PMupdated: 01/31/2020 4:35 PM
192 comments
Shiva K.8 hours
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks If you can call them all peacefulls and live with it why cant ignore a dumb teen ,,
Shiva K.8 hours
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Islamist_terrorist_attacks If you call them Peace Loving and live with it why not ignore a a dumb kid with a gun,,,
Brut India12 hours
Third incident in four days, another shooting at Jamia University: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/firing-at-gate-of-jamia-university-in-delhi-amid-anti-caa-protest-news-agency-ani-2173720
Indu M.a day
Bro you better keep your facts clear. What these protesters are doing is no saint act either. Bloody they can’t even take care of their own children what else can we expect. Shameless always blaming other not looking at themselves. Losers. This page is also garbage.
Mohammad E.a day
Jhuth fake danga bjp h nanga
Adnan S.a day
Hindu terrorist
Baburao M.a day
Ram bhakt gopal ki jai ho
Vishal S.a day
He was there to murder secularism with a air gun👍👍
Antony P.a day
again, something that you support. Fascists
Rohit S.a day
Jai Shree Ram 🙏
NOBODY cares about the poor. NOBODY will stop the war. NOBODY will fix the system. NOBODY is the perfect politician. VOTE FOR NOBODY Law Without Government https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL1647CADF96760B37 "Such an institution of coercion - centralizing immorality, directing theft and murder, and co-ordinating oppression on a scale inconceivable by random criminality - exists. It is the Mob of mobs, Gang of gangs, Conspiracy of conspiracies. It has murdered more people in a few recent years than all the deaths in history before that time; it has stolen in a few recent years more than all the wealth produced in history to that time; it has deluded - for its survival - more minds in a few recent years than all the irrationality of history to that time. Our Enemy, The State." -Samuel Edward Konkin III "The state is a gang of thieves writ large" -Murray Rothbard [9/11 Was An Inside Job] https://steemit.com/undefined/@themrdenton/9-11-was-an-inside-job Like and share to wake the masses. Alliance of the Libertarian Left ALL-Left.net Black flags for black markets! www.Agorism.info Agora! Anarchy! Action! Ⓐ³ ⚑
Temsu W.a day
What is going on...
Rajesh K.a day
I just need skills like Brut to edit the situation the way i want perfect way of Propogonda skills 🔥🔥
Abhilasha C.a day
Brut India why don't you accept that it was an air gun. STOP fooling around there are other videos too and if you are not biased then share the complete story.
Ankit S.a day
Goli to gaddar Ko marna chahiye
Azmat A.2 days
Modi's India...down with RSS and goons party
Wasik K.2 days
BJP can't do anything of protesters finely they decided to force protesters to do something wrong so they get action against them
Aman M.2 days
It's only bhagwa terrorist of rss and bjp terrorism
Vikas S.2 days
Hindutva ki kabar khudegi amu ki dharti par .... Iske baare me ek bhi mulla Nahi Bola ... Lekin Gopal kanda ke liye lakho hinduo ki atma Jag gayi !!! wah re chutiyo !!??
Naushad I.2 days
No thoughts educations, women safety and no jobs, economy zero , where is going India