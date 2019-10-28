Jana Gana Mana In Dubai

Watch the Dubai Police band play India’s national anthem during annual Diwali celebrations in the UAE. ✨
71 comments
Puneet Y.11/16/2019 02:31
Modi hai to sab possible hai
Abdul K.11/15/2019 17:11
Axk
F K.11/15/2019 16:18
Hi
Manpreet S.11/15/2019 03:29
thank.you.dubai.v.good
Raj K.11/08/2019 13:59
M
Omeshwar T.11/07/2019 10:33
Tngs
Ahmad S.11/07/2019 08:53
Thank you dubai
संजय स.11/05/2019 16:29
जय हो
Farook A.11/05/2019 14:12
National anthem played by Saudi government... On diwali.. Here if u aren't chat... Jai shree ram... U will b killed by mob lunching..... This is d difference between india n other muslim country's.... Great india....
Golthi B.11/05/2019 11:18
Jaya jai 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Sheetal T.11/05/2019 06:08
Ooh good
Delhi K.11/05/2019 04:25
Salaam
Delhi K.11/05/2019 04:24
India mein hota toh kuch gaddaro ko lgta Islam ko kharab ker rhe h ye sachhe Muslim h joh har ek ko ek Nazriye se Dekhte h or ek mere desh mein kuch gaddar h farak saaf nazar aata h
Prakash S.11/04/2019 04:15
Thanks for dubai police
Sourav P.11/03/2019 19:32
Bharat mata ki Jay Vande Mataram
Noor J.11/03/2019 18:39
WOW very nice super
Abul H.11/03/2019 16:30
Good
Riyaz S.11/01/2019 19:25
یہ مسلماں ہیں جنہیں دیکھ کے شرمائیں یہود
Arnav A.11/01/2019 11:12
So Beautiful Jaya Hai.... 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Haroon R.11/01/2019 02:20
It is just for business purposes