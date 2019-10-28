back

Jana Gana Mana In Dubai

Watch the Dubai Police band play India’s national anthem during annual Diwali celebrations in the UAE. ✨

10/28/2019 11:57 AM
  • 187.3k
  • 83

71 comments

  • Puneet Y.
    11/16/2019 02:31

    Modi hai to sab possible hai

  • Abdul K.
    11/15/2019 17:11

    Axk

  • F K.
    11/15/2019 16:18

    Hi

  • Manpreet S.
    11/15/2019 03:29

    thank.you.dubai.v.good

  • Raj K.
    11/08/2019 13:59

    M

  • Omeshwar T.
    11/07/2019 10:33

    Tngs

  • Ahmad S.
    11/07/2019 08:53

    Thank you dubai

  • संजय स.
    11/05/2019 16:29

    जय हो

  • Farook A.
    11/05/2019 14:12

    National anthem played by Saudi government... On diwali.. Here if u aren't chat... Jai shree ram... U will b killed by mob lunching..... This is d difference between india n other muslim country's.... Great india....

  • Golthi B.
    11/05/2019 11:18

    Jaya jai 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Sheetal T.
    11/05/2019 06:08

    Ooh good

  • Delhi K.
    11/05/2019 04:25

    Salaam

  • Delhi K.
    11/05/2019 04:24

    India mein hota toh kuch gaddaro ko lgta Islam ko kharab ker rhe h ye sachhe Muslim h joh har ek ko ek Nazriye se Dekhte h or ek mere desh mein kuch gaddar h farak saaf nazar aata h

  • Prakash S.
    11/04/2019 04:15

    Thanks for dubai police

  • Sourav P.
    11/03/2019 19:32

    Bharat mata ki Jay Vande Mataram

  • Noor J.
    11/03/2019 18:39

    WOW very nice super

  • Abul H.
    11/03/2019 16:30

    Good

  • Riyaz S.
    11/01/2019 19:25

    یہ مسلماں ہیں جنہیں دیکھ کے شرمائیں یہود

  • Arnav A.
    11/01/2019 11:12

    So Beautiful Jaya Hai.... 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Haroon R.
    11/01/2019 02:20

    It is just for business purposes