Jaswant Singh: 1938-2020

Subhasis K.5 hours
RIP SIR
Poornima S.16 hours
https://youtu.be/BWMVJFUnNhM
Murter K.17 hours
True leader
Lav K.18 hours
looks like the same way of urs .. mayo army politics yet to come
Vidyasagar R.a day
Beautiful story of jaswanth singh jee
Suraj P.a day
Rip
Srijana S.a day
Sorry to say...he was our (Darjeeling hills people's)MP in the past but did nothing.He was just the name.
Abhijit R.a day
Truly. And believe me, there were a lot of career bureaucrats who made Hay under his tutelage.
Sivanageswara R.a day
Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏
Yogesh D.a day
RIP!
Heena V.a day
Kachra remains!!!!!
Madanlal B.a day
Hopeless person. Never helped or meet BJP or RSS workers. Never helped his own followers. A drunkard and serva gun sampan.
B.k. S.a day
RIP
Aadil R.a day
Great leader
Yousuf I.a day
Served in Army and was in some key positions before... Still he was expelled ..!!! I don't see any news and posts about him... RIP
Praveen B.a day
RIP
Pankaj M.a day
RIP💐💐
Shivani P.a day
Legacy diminishing one by one..
Somiya K.a day
rest in peace
Nik H.a day
Space for right liberals shrinking in BJP.