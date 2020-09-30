back

Jaswant Singh: 1938-2020

An officer, politician and gentleman: This is the story of Jaswant Singh.

30/09/2020 3:19 PMupdated: 30/09/2020 3:20 PM
  • 74.4k
  • 22

21 comments

  • Subhasis K.
    5 hours

    RIP SIR

  • Poornima S.
    16 hours

    https://youtu.be/BWMVJFUnNhM

  • Murter K.
    17 hours

    True leader

  • Lav K.
    18 hours

    looks like the same way of urs .. mayo army politics yet to come

  • Vidyasagar R.
    a day

    Beautiful story of jaswanth singh jee

  • Suraj P.
    a day

    Rip

  • Srijana S.
    a day

    Sorry to say...he was our (Darjeeling hills people's)MP in the past but did nothing.He was just the name.

  • Abhijit R.
    a day

    Truly. And believe me, there were a lot of career bureaucrats who made Hay under his tutelage.

  • Sivanageswara R.
    a day

    Om Shanti 🙏🙏🙏

  • Yogesh D.
    a day

    RIP!

  • Heena V.
    a day

    Kachra remains!!!!!

  • Madanlal B.
    a day

    Hopeless person. Never helped or meet BJP or RSS workers. Never helped his own followers. A drunkard and serva gun sampan.

  • B.k. S.
    a day

    RIP

  • Aadil R.
    a day

    Great leader

  • Yousuf I.
    a day

    Served in Army and was in some key positions before... Still he was expelled ..!!! I don't see any news and posts about him... RIP

  • Praveen B.
    a day

    RIP

  • Pankaj M.
    a day

    RIP💐💐

  • Shivani P.
    a day

    Legacy diminishing one by one..

  • Somiya K.
    a day

    rest in peace

  • Nik H.
    a day

    Space for right liberals shrinking in BJP.

