Javed Akhtar Kicks Off Row With Taliban Comments

محمد م.16/09/2021 20:44
Oooh great 👍🏽 human rights champion 😂 freedom of expression /speech isn’t a human right I think 🧐
Nabankur R.13/09/2021 12:10
As a hindu i reject the RSS ideology And i will watch javed akhtars movie
Qaiser H.12/09/2021 21:34
You r only proving his point punk
Rashid H.12/09/2021 20:58
Just HINDU ..Muslim 😃😃
Shyamu S.10/09/2021 16:19
मेरे ख्याल से भारत में रहने वाले तालिबान समर्थकों के लिए वही कानून बना देनी चाहिए जो अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान राज में बनाए जाएंगे
Osup P.10/09/2021 14:29
Apne ko kya? Apne ko toh sirf.. Paani nikaalna hai
Vinod K.10/09/2021 10:19
Bjp A shameless moron and bhakts india is not belongs to you we are india and we are one
Prajakt S.10/09/2021 10:03
So after his comment ,you are behaving like talibanis, you are proving him right by your action n your words
Zeeshan V.10/09/2021 08:27
Extreme reaction
Bilawal M.10/09/2021 07:15
Curse All Extremist
Jose A.10/09/2021 06:32
These are all the reasons FORD is going out of India.
Maharshi P.09/09/2021 20:54
Banning films can only be done by Talibani soch!
Tejas M.09/09/2021 19:10
"Non Of His Films, Will Be Allowed To Play" Well You Proved What Akhtar Really Was Trying To Say
Richard S.09/09/2021 19:08
Yh he's right they are killing Christians also burn their church ....wat a shame rss india is a secular state not a hindu state
Muhammad A.09/09/2021 08:27
Hindu Taliban and Afghan talliban face to face...
Narendra N.09/09/2021 00:53
This same javeed akthar met with mamat benarjee whose party goons killed so many opposition parties workers in bengal now he is giving moral gyan
Narendra N.09/09/2021 00:48
Rss runs schools and teach self defense to girls and boys and he says rss = taliban If that javeed have some shame he will stop doing false equavelanec
Narendra N.09/09/2021 00:48
Rss even supported lgbt community and jabbed akther who don't know anything about rss talks shit about them like ma d do g
Narendra N.09/09/2021 00:46
Why people are so angry on that bjp person he is also expressing his opinion like javeed akthar Mc
Livingstone K.08/09/2021 16:38
Instead he should apologise to Javed, its time to remove those leader who has bloody mindset and who is he to ask to apologise, the problem is we the citizens voted for him knowingly we elect this kind of idiot leader shame on you.