Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel's Kashmir Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed Nehru for the Kashmir conflict and said that wouldn't have happened if Sardar Patel had been prime minister. But history offers a different viewpoint.

02/09/2018 12:00 AM
Politics

2526 comments

  • Puranam S.
    05/13/2019 02:38

    Vekili vaagudu...hindi bakwasw

  • Shrreya C.
    03/08/2019 22:42

    https://m.economictimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/sardar-patel-had-offered-kashmir-to-pakistan-congress-saifuddin-soz/articleshow/64743282.cms

  • Hari K.
    03/02/2019 17:54

    Namo also follows BJP IT cell which is the best and only fake master

  • Jabedur R.
    02/10/2019 00:42

  • Sumon K.
    01/13/2019 02:59

    Brut India little/biased knowledge is dangerous

  • Zafor C.
    01/12/2019 11:56

    Ye sab janne k liye school vi jana padta hai sahab

  • Vinod P.
    12/31/2018 13:33

    When Sardar could bring all the princely states into Indian occupation ...what was the problem with Kashmir... Why couldn't he...

  • Kennedy A.
    12/29/2018 23:26

    Don't cry over splilt milk. Past is past. Try to do something good for the present...

  • Syed A.
    12/21/2018 09:19

    Itni nafrat

  • Sanjay S.
    12/21/2018 06:57

    Buffon !!

  • Jitendra S.
    12/16/2018 19:34

    That’s what happens when you get leaded by a bloody tea seller

  • Akhtar S.
    12/16/2018 15:06

    Joothbolta hai (history of convenience as it suits)

  • Mohan R.
    12/16/2018 14:04

    To help with history. Who cares? Each one has a different viewpoint and deems it correct to abuse or insult other to make the other agree self correct.

  • Surinder S.
    12/15/2018 04:48

    Shut up guju sala guju ka favor kareyga

  • Jithin S.
    12/13/2018 19:31

    Fraud modiii

  • Mohan K.
    12/13/2018 18:33

    He don't like name Gandhi .

  • Soumyadeep D.
    12/13/2018 17:25

    comments XD

  • Ashish J.
    12/13/2018 11:34

    This is not a drama stage.. Mr. PM NAUTANKI KARNI HO TO KARO LEKIN SANSAD ME NAHI

  • Sajan T.
    12/13/2018 10:13

    He should have been to school

  • Sajan T.
    12/13/2018 10:13

    He does not know Nehru's greatness. Very sad.