Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home

143 comments
Guru G.an hour
Jab Aasaam Me Bhagwa Atanki BJP Sarkaar Kaargil Jung Ke 1 Muslim Officer Ko Camp Me Daal Sakti H To iska Ghar Jalaane Luttne Aur Hatya Karne Me Dikkat Hogi Bhagwa Hindu Atankiyo Ko
Rajbir S.3 hours
Isse proove hota hai ki hindu dangai desh ke sagfe nhi
Atikul H.3 hours
Brut India, try to listen the sound of others part of the world.
Anbu C.4 hours
Shame on BJP and RSS who did this to poor people in delhi
Umar Z.4 hours
Poor soul even burnt his home and looted his jewelry because he's Muslim.
Waheed R.7 hours
You are just scared man you have to say just to keep your family safe that’s okay by me In Pakistan we are not scared
Abeda V.8 hours
How can Indian govt allow such things to happen? Can they not control their citizens? Are they such useless?
Kamran K.8 hours
Agr s tarah apnay soliders kay ghar jalatay jaogy aik din os soliders kay dil may jo aag bharkay ge to tm log he jalogi
Jatin B.9 hours
Please use word Every Indian not hindu y the way . Did you found list of the people killed in
Arqam K.10 hours
Wah ray jawan. 🤫🤫🤫 Pakistan ko jaladala wah ray wah. Hindu nay teray ghar k😶😶😶 Modi the best
Noor A.14 hours
SOS INDIAN BJP GOVT WITH HELP OF ITS POLICE FORCE AND ITS RSS GOONS IS KILLING INDIAN MUSLIMS WOMEN CHILDREN AND MEN.....JUDICIARY IS BIASED...BJP LEADERS ARE TERRORISING INDIAN MUSLIMS......THEY HAVE BURNT THEIR HOUSES AND THE PLACE OF WORSHIP AND SHOPS......PLEASE PRAY FOR THE INDIAN MUSLIMS
Terry S.14 hours
This what happens when u vote bjp
Md S.15 hours
Salute to Spirit of Indian BSF Kudos to BSF .. Jai Hind
Syed A.15 hours
Abfullah
Ameer A.16 hours
Andh bakths ki Jai ho!!!!
Yasir A.16 hours
He was BSF karamchari what about common man ?
Abdur R.16 hours
Is ka tu sb manage ho jaue ga.thn what about other muslims??
Irfan K.17 hours
So howdy!!! To the Muslim of Hindustan!!!
Anupam S.18 hours
Police wala ko pehle jalao ghar, gaadi, wot not.. Aur phir Modi aur shah ka
Anupam S.18 hours
लगेगी आग तो आएँगे घर कई ज़द में यहाँ पे सिर्फ़ हमारा मकान थोड़ी है