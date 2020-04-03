back

Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home

The house of Mohammad Anees was torched by a mob during the recent riots in Delhi. But the Border Security Force wants it rebuilt in a fortnight. Here’s why…

  • Guru G.
    an hour

    Jab Aasaam Me Bhagwa Atanki BJP Sarkaar Kaargil Jung Ke 1 Muslim Officer Ko Camp Me Daal Sakti H To iska Ghar Jalaane Luttne Aur Hatya Karne Me Dikkat Hogi Bhagwa Hindu Atankiyo Ko

  • Rajbir S.
    3 hours

    Isse proove hota hai ki hindu dangai desh ke sagfe nhi

  • Atikul H.
    3 hours

    Brut India, try to listen the sound of others part of the world.

  • Anbu C.
    4 hours

    Shame on BJP and RSS who did this to poor people in delhi

  • Umar Z.
    4 hours

    Poor soul even burnt his home and looted his jewelry because he's Muslim.

  • Waheed R.
    7 hours

    You are just scared man you have to say just to keep your family safe that’s okay by me In Pakistan we are not scared

  • Abeda V.
    8 hours

    How can Indian govt allow such things to happen? Can they not control their citizens? Are they such useless?

  • Kamran K.
    8 hours

    Agr s tarah apnay soliders kay ghar jalatay jaogy aik din os soliders kay dil may jo aag bharkay ge to tm log he jalogi

  • Jatin B.
    9 hours

    Please use word Every Indian not hindu y the way . Did you found list of the people killed in

  • Arqam K.
    10 hours

    Wah ray jawan. 🤫🤫🤫 Pakistan ko jaladala wah ray wah. Hindu nay teray ghar k😶😶😶 Modi the best

  • Noor A.
    14 hours

    SOS INDIAN BJP GOVT WITH HELP OF ITS POLICE FORCE AND ITS RSS GOONS IS KILLING INDIAN MUSLIMS WOMEN CHILDREN AND MEN.....JUDICIARY IS BIASED...BJP LEADERS ARE TERRORISING INDIAN MUSLIMS......THEY HAVE BURNT THEIR HOUSES AND THE PLACE OF WORSHIP AND SHOPS......PLEASE PRAY FOR THE INDIAN MUSLIMS

  • Terry S.
    14 hours

    This what happens when u vote bjp

  • Md S.
    15 hours

    Salute to Spirit of Indian BSF Kudos to BSF .. Jai Hind

  • Syed A.
    15 hours

    Abfullah

  • Ameer A.
    16 hours

    Andh bakths ki Jai ho!!!!

  • Yasir A.
    16 hours

    He was BSF karamchari what about common man ?

  • Abdur R.
    16 hours

    Is ka tu sb manage ho jaue ga.thn what about other muslims??

  • Irfan K.
    17 hours

    So howdy!!! To the Muslim of Hindustan!!!

  • Anupam S.
    18 hours

    Police wala ko pehle jalao ghar, gaadi, wot not.. Aur phir Modi aur shah ka

  • Anupam S.
    18 hours

    लगेगी आग तो आएँगे घर कई ज़द में यहाँ पे सिर्फ़ हमारा मकान थोड़ी है