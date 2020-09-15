back
Jaya Bachchan VS. Ravi Kishan On Drugs In Bollywood
When BJP’s Ravi Kishan alleged Bollywood had a drugs problem, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan issued this stinging defence of the film industry.
09/15/2020 4:53 PMupdated: 09/15/2020 4:53 PM
Jaya Bachchan VS. Ravi Kishan On Drugs In Bollywood
Shruti B.an hour
jaya should retire, before she becomes a joke
Mia M.an hour
She has a voice now ??? Why have both husband wife been quite through out the fight for justice for Sushant ??? Take a stand when it’s convenient???
Shubham Z.an hour
What the fuck going on? There is always lots of topics to asks ,instead they argued on this silly topic. It has been proved an actor or actress can't run country they belong from acting skills not politics skill.
Shaw R.an hour
Not only Punjab and Nepal there are other sources of drug entering in India
Khukam T.an hour
Shame on you jaya bachchan....
Shaw R.an hour
See also regional film industries .
Hokid S.an hour
Law is law anyone found guilty they must be punish as per law .
Dhrubajyoti T.2 hours
Bollywood is realy a gutter Mrs Bachan
Rachelle R.2 hours
Jaya, with all due respect - SHUT THE FUCK UP. 🙏🏼
Anwar S.2 hours
Is there any politician talking about GDP, farmers, unemployment, students, healthcare Parliament such a waste of time
Purabi P.2 hours
It is a fact that Bollywood is run by mafia, drug peddlers and sex traffickers. But she ended up marrying the top actor of those days and left the industry very early. Why? I would like to ask her how she solves problems inside her own home? Does she talk about it or sweep it under the rug? It is duty of every lawmaker to talk about every social evil that is happening and how to control it. Our indifference and tolerance to everything is not going to help us live in peace. Because this will one day enter our own homes.
Shrestha M.2 hours
Definitely she should feel embarrassed & Shame in supporting Drugs Nexus in Bollywood , instead of being responsible parliamentarian . Bollywood revenue goes from our common public earnest money . Its not cool & chill in entertaining us with the help of drugs .
Debjit B.2 hours
Free my hash
Digan D.2 hours
👎👎jaya bachchan
Deepa D.3 hours
Shame on Jaya Bachchan😠
Akash J.3 hours
Did she said 5lakh employment every day???
Dipti R.3 hours
Shame to jaya bachan
Divya S.3 hours
Well said Ravi Kishen ji ...
Tsewang N.3 hours
ji it is what is is . The truth of . Heads off to Sir
Rohit G.3 hours
Bacchanoki fatti hai ke kahi kaam milna band na ho jaye agar industry ke khilaf bola to......