back

Jaya Bachchan VS. Ravi Kishan On Drugs In Bollywood

When BJP’s Ravi Kishan alleged Bollywood had a drugs problem, Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan issued this stinging defence of the film industry.

09/15/2020 4:53 PMupdated: 09/15/2020 4:53 PM
  • 558.1k
  • 1.1k

And even more

  1. 3:39

    Adityanath Names Mughal Museum After Maratha Leader

  2. 6:08

    Jaya Bachchan VS. Ravi Kishan On Drugs In Bollywood

  3. 3:41

    Trump Claims Modi Praised Covid-19 Testing in US

  4. 5:14

    Ex-Naval Officer Assaulted For Sharing Uddhav Cartoon

  5. 4:53

    Umar Khalid Jailed, Not The Only Dissenter In Prison

  6. 3:15

    Neha Dhupia On Battling Online Trolls

1078 comments

  • Shruti B.
    an hour

    jaya should retire, before she becomes a joke

  • Mia M.
    an hour

    She has a voice now ??? Why have both husband wife been quite through out the fight for justice for Sushant ??? Take a stand when it’s convenient???

  • Shubham Z.
    an hour

    What the fuck going on? There is always lots of topics to asks ,instead they argued on this silly topic. It has been proved an actor or actress can't run country they belong from acting skills not politics skill.

  • Shaw R.
    an hour

    Not only Punjab and Nepal there are other sources of drug entering in India

  • Khukam T.
    an hour

    Shame on you jaya bachchan....

  • Shaw R.
    an hour

    See also regional film industries .

  • Hokid S.
    an hour

    Law is law anyone found guilty they must be punish as per law .

  • Dhrubajyoti T.
    2 hours

    Bollywood is realy a gutter Mrs Bachan

  • Rachelle R.
    2 hours

    Jaya, with all due respect - SHUT THE FUCK UP. 🙏🏼

  • Anwar S.
    2 hours

    Is there any politician talking about GDP, farmers, unemployment, students, healthcare Parliament such a waste of time

  • Purabi P.
    2 hours

    It is a fact that Bollywood is run by mafia, drug peddlers and sex traffickers. But she ended up marrying the top actor of those days and left the industry very early. Why? I would like to ask her how she solves problems inside her own home? Does she talk about it or sweep it under the rug? It is duty of every lawmaker to talk about every social evil that is happening and how to control it. Our indifference and tolerance to everything is not going to help us live in peace. Because this will one day enter our own homes.

  • Shrestha M.
    2 hours

    Definitely she should feel embarrassed & Shame in supporting Drugs Nexus in Bollywood , instead of being responsible parliamentarian . Bollywood revenue goes from our common public earnest money . Its not cool & chill in entertaining us with the help of drugs .

  • Debjit B.
    2 hours

    Free my hash

  • Digan D.
    2 hours

    👎👎jaya bachchan

  • Deepa D.
    3 hours

    Shame on Jaya Bachchan😠

  • Akash J.
    3 hours

    Did she said 5lakh employment every day???

  • Dipti R.
    3 hours

    Shame to jaya bachan

  • Divya S.
    3 hours

    Well said Ravi Kishen ji ...

  • Tsewang N.
    3 hours

    ji it is what is is . The truth of . Heads off to Sir

  • Rohit G.
    3 hours

    Bacchanoki fatti hai ke kahi kaam milna band na ho jaye agar industry ke khilaf bola to......

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.