back

Jeans Vs Indian Society

Recently, a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed for wearing jeans. Why does this simple piece of clothing annoy so many people?

02/08/2021 4:57 PM
  • 55.6K
  • 104

Changing India

  1. 4:18

    From UPSC Prep To Chai Sutta Bar

  2. 3:23

    The Inspiring Story Of Para Swimmer Shams Aalam

  3. 1:55

    These Muslim Men Perform Last Rites For Hindus

  4. 4:22

    From A Tripura Village To Walking The Ramp

  5. 4:01

    The First Indian Female Designer At Paris Haute Couture

  6. 1:11

    From Waste Metals To Chased Medals

103 comments

  • Michael M.
    06/08/2021 10:45

    Very sad, sick mentality

  • Parth S.
    06/08/2021 10:05

    Panchayat Mai alag hi laws hain kya?

  • Roma B.
    06/08/2021 07:55

    😥 😥 😥

  • Priya T.
    06/08/2021 06:10

    Killed for wearing jeans. Why aren't those donkeys killed for looking at women with lustful eyes. Analysing n parsing what she wears while enjoying all the time the perverseness that their minds n hearts n eyes indulge. 3 days back a 9 yr old was raped n killed in Delhi.. did she wear jeans ? She was a poor little child ..rather the men were the same..perverse n sick n not fit to live

  • Omkar S.
    06/08/2021 05:45

    And they wanted to shift bollywood there😂

  • Gulfam N.
    06/08/2021 03:15

    Last year exactly around the beginning of August I was brutally beaten by my mother for wearing denim even if I am a working personnel, then they went on to file a complaint against Mr saying I am the one who have beaten her up and when I showed my very much visible wounds the police said she is mother she can do that. It was during lockdown and I had left my pg to stay at home and had no money in my pocket as I would give my whole salary to them in the beginning. I was thrown out of home to live in the roads and nobody cared the police never helped later on the people from the soceity went on to tell me I should fullfill my duties as a daughter

  • Aryan R.
    05/08/2021 09:44

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeans

  • Aryan R.
    05/08/2021 09:43

    Levi Strauss The next time you see someone wearing a pair of Levi's® jeans, remember that these pants are a direct descendant of that first pair made back in 1873. That year, two visionary immigrants — Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis — turned denim, thread and a little metal into what has become the most popular apparel on earth.

  • Innira N.
    05/08/2021 09:41

    What trash mentality

  • Asad K.
    05/08/2021 08:44

    People of subcontinent are and will remain fundamentalists no matter how much they pretend to be secular

  • Abhi P.
    05/08/2021 03:08

    It's about our mistake that we made our human society such horrible 😔 It's all our world... In 2013, a bylaw requiring women in Paris, France to ask permission from city authorities before "dressing as men", including wearing trousers (with exceptions for those "holding a bicycle handlebar or the reins of a horse") was declared officially revoked by France's Women's Rights Minister, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem.

  • Abhi P.
    05/08/2021 03:03

    i think instead of using Indian society...We could use orthodox people... ❤️💛💙

  • Payal V.
    05/08/2021 01:48

    This girl has been beaten by her own male relatives. This is not a matter of jeans or whatever, this is a matter of patriarchal dominance, of imposing your rules by any way. Shame on them. Just to know, how will the indian law punish them?

  • Mohsin A.
    04/08/2021 15:51

    india ju haaltu dis

  • Reshma K.
    04/08/2021 12:26

    Yogi is an born idiot -instead of all these he is a public servant he shud serve the people better -give good food economic rate Medicines

  • Mohsin A.
    04/08/2021 12:20

    Why are people even talking about what women should wear and what not, c'mon there are so many serious problems which must be lightened

  • Sriram V.
    04/08/2021 02:51

    We are just a barbaric country in the most part - more so in the Hindi heartland. No rule of common law in almost the entire country.

  • Monir M.
    04/08/2021 01:47

    India the world fully superstition country

  • Śhřèyaši M.
    03/08/2021 18:58

    Poor mentality...& too cheap💥 !! As early as possible needs to basic education atleast 🙏..))

  • Martin P.
    03/08/2021 15:21

    Problem here is MEN