Jeans Vs Indian Society
Recently, a teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly killed for wearing jeans. Why does this simple piece of clothing annoy so many people?
02/08/2021 4:57 PM
103 comments
Michael M.06/08/2021 10:45
Very sad, sick mentality
Parth S.06/08/2021 10:05
Panchayat Mai alag hi laws hain kya?
Roma B.06/08/2021 07:55
😥 😥 😥
Priya T.06/08/2021 06:10
Killed for wearing jeans. Why aren't those donkeys killed for looking at women with lustful eyes. Analysing n parsing what she wears while enjoying all the time the perverseness that their minds n hearts n eyes indulge. 3 days back a 9 yr old was raped n killed in Delhi.. did she wear jeans ? She was a poor little child ..rather the men were the same..perverse n sick n not fit to live
Omkar S.06/08/2021 05:45
And they wanted to shift bollywood there😂
Gulfam N.06/08/2021 03:15
Last year exactly around the beginning of August I was brutally beaten by my mother for wearing denim even if I am a working personnel, then they went on to file a complaint against Mr saying I am the one who have beaten her up and when I showed my very much visible wounds the police said she is mother she can do that. It was during lockdown and I had left my pg to stay at home and had no money in my pocket as I would give my whole salary to them in the beginning. I was thrown out of home to live in the roads and nobody cared the police never helped later on the people from the soceity went on to tell me I should fullfill my duties as a daughter
Aryan R.05/08/2021 09:44
Aryan R.05/08/2021 09:43
Levi Strauss The next time you see someone wearing a pair of Levi's® jeans, remember that these pants are a direct descendant of that first pair made back in 1873. That year, two visionary immigrants — Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis — turned denim, thread and a little metal into what has become the most popular apparel on earth.
Innira N.05/08/2021 09:41
What trash mentality
Asad K.05/08/2021 08:44
People of subcontinent are and will remain fundamentalists no matter how much they pretend to be secular
Abhi P.05/08/2021 03:08
It's about our mistake that we made our human society such horrible 😔 It's all our world... In 2013, a bylaw requiring women in Paris, France to ask permission from city authorities before "dressing as men", including wearing trousers (with exceptions for those "holding a bicycle handlebar or the reins of a horse") was declared officially revoked by France's Women's Rights Minister, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem.
Abhi P.05/08/2021 03:03
i think instead of using Indian society...We could use orthodox people... ❤️💛💙
Payal V.05/08/2021 01:48
This girl has been beaten by her own male relatives. This is not a matter of jeans or whatever, this is a matter of patriarchal dominance, of imposing your rules by any way. Shame on them. Just to know, how will the indian law punish them?
Mohsin A.04/08/2021 15:51
india ju haaltu dis
Reshma K.04/08/2021 12:26
Yogi is an born idiot -instead of all these he is a public servant he shud serve the people better -give good food economic rate Medicines
Mohsin A.04/08/2021 12:20
Why are people even talking about what women should wear and what not, c'mon there are so many serious problems which must be lightened
Sriram V.04/08/2021 02:51
We are just a barbaric country in the most part - more so in the Hindi heartland. No rule of common law in almost the entire country.
Monir M.04/08/2021 01:47
India the world fully superstition country
Śhřèyaši M.03/08/2021 18:58
Poor mentality...& too cheap💥 !! As early as possible needs to basic education atleast 🙏..))
Martin P.03/08/2021 15:21
Problem here is MEN