Jharkhand CM Defends Separate Religion For Tribes

Not "Hindu", not "Christian", not "Other". Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says tribal communities need a new religious category to preserve their cultural heritage.

24/02/2021 5:25 PMupdated: 24/02/2021 5:27 PM
  • 83.9K
  • 128

121 comments

  • जान अ.
    3 hours

    We should respect every religion

  • Chandra N.
    6 hours

    They worship shakti and nature . Mainly I find Christians

  • Er S.
    7 hours

    Let Education be the next religion..✌️

  • Ajay A.
    8 hours

    🔥 laga dia apne bhaisaab

  • Shahid A.
    8 hours

    Hinduism has no gods These so called gods are ancient saints and were human beings just like us/in past belongings sanatan dharam that's a hugh community name

  • Amit R.
    8 hours

    He is a bloody ricebag convert... Speaking on the bahalf of the second desert cult...

  • Ansari J.
    9 hours

    BJPs signal cut .......

  • Amar K.
    9 hours

    jab aadiwashi prakriti k pujarak the to christian to aadiwashi ni ho sakte

  • Jhumpa C.
    9 hours

    Hindu nahi koi bat nahi Christian kyu hai?Sabko wapas lawo apne pratriti pujak dharma me fir.Rajneeti se prerit hokar sirf Hindu dharm ki bat kyu? Issey to Hinduo ke prati nafrat darshata hai.Hindus kisiko convert nahi karta wo bhi rishwat aur lalach dekar.Unkey barey kyu nahi boltey?Nature worshipping Vedas me bhi hai.Shayad isiliye angrezo ne Adivasi ko Hindu samjh baithe.

  • Manish M.
    10 hours

    आदिवासी की अपनी अलग संस्कृति सभ्यता और रितिरिवाज रहा जो हज़ारों सालों में स्वतंत्र रूप से विकसित हुआ है लेकिन बहुत से जनजातियों का हिंदूकरण करके उनकी संस्कृति को ख़तम किया जा रहा है जय बड़ादेव

  • Mashi D.
    12 hours

    Truly said....

  • Tripuresh D.
    12 hours

    Ye divide and rule conspiracy ka part hai.. Hindus ko divide karo and rule karo

  • Tabrej A.
    12 hours

    What Brut is doing silently,I am trying to understand. 😁.

  • Mungalashetty S.
    13 hours

    Do any Hindu gods born in SC or ST caste

  • Shembha L.
    13 hours

    Please give us the general development like good roads, hospitals, schools and Universities, give us uninterrupted electricity, please gove us safe drinking water. Leave the choice of faith to us personally. We need development not religion

  • Sagar S.
    13 hours

    Half knowledge is always deadly..This man is an idiot to the core.. Lord Shiva was a tribesman.. The tribal leader who went on to become the supreme/ the ultimate Lord..We Indians despite any caste/language ... are ultimately Hindus..

  • Malini A.
    13 hours

    Stop division on the basis of religion

  • Malini A.
    13 hours

    By birth everyone is Hindu. Believe it or not. Even the converts believe

  • Nelson N.
    14 hours

    But who educate you...don't ignore them for your political gain...

  • Nitin M.
    14 hours

    Aadivasi Halleluya hai lekin Hindu nahi. Ara ar ar ar ara..

