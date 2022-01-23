back

Jilted Politicians Break Down In Tears In UP

An SP worker tried to self-immolate. A BSP leader was in tears. They were both denied election tickets. They wanted justice.

18/01/2022 5:42 PMupdated: 21/01/2022 12:23 AM
  • 59.8K
  • 50

Politics

46 comments

  • Nitesh R.
    5 days

    Have patience man😆😆😆

  • Sanjay B.
    5 days

    His acts show that he didnt deserve a ticket..

  • Deepriya P.
    5 days

    Don't run after ticket only. If you really think to do something for the society. Do win public heart first & fight independently. You will become winner easily. Don't chase after anything & make other to chase after you. That will be your achievement.

  • DrSushant R.
    6 days

    Jai Shree Ram

  • Praveen N.
    7 days

    Chutiya sala

  • Homtu K.
    7 days

    Bicycle puncture hogya

  • Sanchit P.
    7 days

    dekhlo

  • Taibanganba K.
    23/01/2022 08:32

    Hahahaha 🙏🙏

  • Sourav M.
    23/01/2022 02:35

    Mujhe lollypop nahi dia 😭😭😭 Mujhe bhi lollypop khana he 😭😭😭 Mele ko koi lollypop do 😭😭😭😭

  • Deepak K.
    22/01/2022 15:33

    As political service is not a service now a days but a paying service which pays you in tacos, join karlo doston 🙏🏼🙏🏼😂😂

  • Devarapali U.
    22/01/2022 13:10

    Pakistan ka support website Congress ka support website totally wrong message to Indian peoples

  • Angoo B.
    22/01/2022 11:42

    What are they expecting in UP election. Do they really hope to win? Is bjp on its downfall??

  • Boro L.
    22/01/2022 10:29

    Cycle chalao Petrol bachao 🙄

  • Yunes E.
    22/01/2022 07:14

    So committed to help public after becoming mps n mlas

  • Abhiyan B.
    22/01/2022 05:48

    Dirty politics

  • రాముడు గ.
    22/01/2022 03:25

    Everything is in the interest of looting public money for the next 5 years... 🔥🔥

  • Karma D.
    22/01/2022 01:36

    Aise gandu ko MLA bana hai...rothlu

  • Shah J.
    21/01/2022 18:52

    You guys didn’t licked enough balls

  • Awesh R.
    21/01/2022 18:04

    Soon this will happen in Manipur 😂😂😂😂 Waiting for Manipur candidates reaction 😁😁😁😁

  • Nitish K.
    21/01/2022 14:55

    Look at the sad background music edited by Butt😂😂😭

