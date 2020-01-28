back
Jinnah’s Idea Of A Country Winning In India, Says Tharoor
When asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Shashi Tharoor said that there's still a choice to make between picking Jinnah's idea of the country and Gandhi's.
01/28/2020 9:46 AM
257 comments
Nanda G.5 hours
What is wrong if the minority sufferer get shelter in India according to the constitution, and it's fact that minority are not safe in Pakistan nor in Bangladesh, Mr throor talk about fact don't mislead the Indian people for your individual political benefits. The era is different all the brave decision taken by the current government are appreciable which was hanged for decades. You are intellectual people why don't you talk about uniform civil code, control of population etc. You don't have the courage to do so.
Hritesh G.5 hours
He should know why was Gandhi shot dead by Ramchand godse...Indeed Jinna and Gandhi Both of them were having the same ideology direct or indirectly
Raghav K.6 hours
वैसे अगर गोपाल जामिया या तौहीन बाग में चरखा लेकर बैठता तो देश की सभी समस्याओं का हल निश्चित होजाता
Suresh M.8 hours
Jinnah completely won and winning because of ur ancestors and u.
Om J.9 hours
Iske jese jaichando ke chakar me hi desh aaj is halat me he
Sadikur R.11 hours
Sadly India slowly becoming hindu extremists Talibani state were Pakistan trying to come out of muslims extremism RSS control BJP Gov't promoting hindu extremism in the world biggest democracy is shocking
Hrishika G.11 hours
This RaGa media propaganda which you are promoting won't work anymore for us. We are wide awake to see who is doing what with our motherland. If you think most of the Indians are anti national and we will oppose better bills unnecessarily then you are wrong. Paid propaganda ain't working anymore dude.
Soutik H.13 hours
Bhosriwala motherchod
Santosh S.13 hours
M. G made Jinnah win.
Devpriya B.13 hours
Shashi Tharoor very respectable and while i value and consider all his opinions, sometimes i find him to be an appeaser.
Harshit S.17 hours
Chutiya h ye...
Avirat S.a day
Ok fine but please I want someone like Indira Gandhi not Pappu and strict birth control norms should be implemented.Religion is a personal matter and not a subject of politics or controversy but illegal immigration should be checked and illegal immigrants should be detained like in china then only we can progress .
Tanmay P.a day
While coughing in mid of speaking he just came up in his mind with name of "Dr subramanian Swamy"...😂😂😂..
Pravin R.a day
DO HOMO SEX FOR HINDU MUSLIM UNITY
Kamei M.a day
It's nice to read all the sheeple comments.....🙏🙏🙏🙏 The government are playing a game here we are all blind to see the future of how it is going to be instead we are fighting between a religion that divide us, caste segregated us and wealth that makes us hate one another.
गौरव स.a day
I urge government official to shut down narrow minded page brut India ....instead of showing the CAA provisions they are showing the person who never gave a single rupee to any state or persons survived in natural disaster and went foreign to demand money from foreigners....dumber
Anil L.a day
We know how your party worked for Pakistan
Debasish D.a day
Pakistani agent 😂👎
Rupak G.a day
Jinnah & Congress idea of India
Arjun N.a day
A nice guy with a wrong umbrella.