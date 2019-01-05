back
JNU Scholar's Rock Climbing Bid Ends In Death
This research scholar died while attempting to climb a rock on the JNU campus. Thirty-year-old Praveen Tiwari was a resident of the university’s Brahmaputra Hostel. He had recently joined the Indian Council of Social Science Research as a research assistant.
01/05/2019 4:04 PMupdated: 06/06/2019 10:38 AM
- 112.3k
- 582
- 208
153 comments
Prakash M.01/13/2019 09:22
This student has no commonsense and his family has to suffer forever..this JNU teach nothing to students except fighting each other over parties caste and religions.no student should join such worst jnu atmosphere 😢
Jai S.01/07/2019 17:52
Am shocked that being a scholar he didnt pay heed to safety equipments! RIP!
Tom M.01/07/2019 13:41
Just shows how quickly it can go from laughter to tragedy
Chandrashekhar N.01/07/2019 12:57
Rip 💐
Masood F.01/07/2019 12:03
Who call this man a scholar? He climbed a dangerous steep hill literally with no protection. RIP common sense
Abhishek C.01/07/2019 05:17
Ashish Saranjhna tabhi hum bike pe hi rehtey hain jyada idhar udhar ni kartey
Sanket M.01/07/2019 03:01
Hahaha mil geya azadi
Sabyasachi D.01/07/2019 01:12
Sad ,young boy, RIP Rock climbing is a highly professional adventure sports. Climbing gears, harness are must. From: A JNU alumni ,1977
Gaurang V.01/06/2019 23:57
Must be a jaat or punjabi trying to show off his masculinity 😂😂
Udhori Z.01/06/2019 19:51
Heartless people giving laughing reactions
Leo B.01/06/2019 18:43
May God strengthen his family at this time. I only like to say - "SAFETY FIRST"
Amna M.01/06/2019 18:33
Wll check the posts later
Umar F.01/06/2019 17:35
Shocked..he just gripped the rock but it got pulled of.without any helmit...
Amit U.01/06/2019 17:04
Exellent! Go to hell jnu.....
Avadhesh G.01/06/2019 15:52
😂😂😂😂 साला खुद ही गया था मरने । रितिक रोशन 😂😂😂😂
Hemanth M.01/06/2019 14:50
Badfrnds😆😆😆
South H.01/06/2019 13:51
Now a days brut became faltu.
Rakesh C.01/06/2019 13:27
... Aaj bch gye hm 😂
Hasan A.01/06/2019 13:26
dharti pe bojh hain ase log jinko ksi ki jaan jate dek hasi aa rai.. janwar me bi emotions hote.
Jaspreet S.01/06/2019 13:02
All this need lots of expertise, endurance and experience.... its not a child play. Rock climbing needs years of work on it. lost his life just for a video clip. Hritik roshan d rees karni mehangi pai bai nu.... rip